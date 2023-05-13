Jalandhar LS bypoll 2023 result live updates: AAP’s Sushil Rinku gains big lead over Congress' rival

Jalandhar LS bypoll 2023 result live updates: AAP’s Sushil Rinku gains big lead, Congress losing seat

Aam Aadmi Party is looking likely to add to its strength in Lok Sabha with its candidate Sushil Rinku leading against Congress’ Karamjit Kaur Chaudhary. Jalandhar went for LS bypolls after the seat fell vacant due to the passing away of Congress MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary, husband of Karamjit Kaur.

AAP’s Rinku with over 1.38 lakh was ahead by around 25,000 votes against Karamjit Kaur who is at around 1.3 lakh votes. BJP candidate Inder Iqbal Singh Atwal is third with around 70,000 votes and Shiromani Akali Dal’s Dr Sukhwinder Sukhi a close fourth with 67,000 votes.

Voting for the Jalandhar bypoll was held on May 10 and counting began at 8 am on Saturday. The bypoll saw a voter turnout of 54.70 percent with 19 candidates in fray.