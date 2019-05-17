Jalandhar Lok Sabha Constituency: Candidates for 2019 LS poll, past results, all updates

Charanjit Singh Atwal of the SAD, Santokh Singh Chaudhary of the Congress and Justice (Retd.) Jora Singh of the AAP will be up for the key contest in the forthcoming election in Jalandhar constituency.

Jalandhar Lok Sabha constituency: Polling in Jalandhar parliamentary constituency will be held on May 19 in the 7th phase (last phase) of the general election 2019. Charanjit Singh Atwal of the SAD, Santokh Singh Chaudhary of the Congress and Justice (Retd.) Jora Singh of the AAP will be up for the key contest in the forthcoming election.

Jalandhar constituency has been reserved for the Scheduled Caste candidates. There are nine assembly segments in Hoshiarpur which include Phillaur (SC), Nakodar, Shahkot, Kartarpur (SC), Jalandhar West (SC), Jalandhar Central, Jalandhar North, Jalandhar Cantt. Adampur (SC).

Charanjit Singh Atwal had been a former deputy speaker during 2004-2009. and also served as MP in the same tenure. While AAP candidate Jora Singh (retired judge) had chaired a commission to probe sacrilege incidents in Punjab.

Jalandhar Lok Sabha constituency 2019 candidates

SAD: Charanjit Singh Atwal

Congress: Santokh Singh Chaudhary

AAP: Justice (Retd.) Jora Singh

Jalandhar Lok Sabha results in 2014, 2009 and 2004

2014

Winning candidate: Santokh Singh Chaudhary (Congress)

Losing candidate: Pawan Kumar Tinu (SAD)

2009

Winning candidate: Mohinder Singh Kaypee (Congress)

Losing candidate: Hans Raj Hans (SAD)

2004

Winning candidate: Rana Gurjeet Singh (Congress)

Losing candidate: Naresh Gujral (SAD)

Punjab has 13 parliamentary constituencies where the election will be held in the last phase of the general election on May 19. In 2014, out of total 13 Lok Sabha seats, Shiromani Akali Dal had won 4 seats, AAP had also won 4 seats, Congress bagged 3 seats and BJP won only 2 seats. The vote share of the Congress party in 2014 was 33.2%, while BJP got only 8.8% votes.

Lok Sabha election 2019 is being held in 7 phase. Voting in the first six phases have already got over while the 7th and the last phase will go to polls on May 19. Counting of votes will be held on May 23.