Jalandhar Horror: Woman doctor found dead at home, family alleges husband's affair and abuse

A woman doctor was found dead at her Jalandhar home, with her family alleging years of mental and physical abuse by her estranged husband.

A woman doctor died by suicide at her home in Jaladhandar, as her family blamed her estranged husband for mentally and physically assaulting the deceased.

Woman doctor found dead at Jalandhar residence

Dr Meenakshi, who was living separately from her husband, Dr Piyush, also a doctor and the owner of National Eye Hospital in Jalandhar, was found hanging in her room on Wednesday. All the doors of the house were locked from the inside, forcing the cops to break open the glass windows to enter the property.

The couple got married in October 2018. After the wedding, she bought a Thar and was paying the instalments from her salary.

Family alleges domestic abuse and marital dispute

According to Dr Meenakshi's family, her husband had an extramarital affair with a nurse from his hospital, which Meenakshi had found through CCTV footage after she became suspicious. Following this, Piyush used to beat her up, the woman's mother said. Piyush would also often call up his wife's mother after the assault and tell her: 'I beat Meenakshi, I made a mistake, her mother claimed.

Extramarital affair allegations surface

The woman had been living alone since July 2025 as she was fed up of her husband's physical assault, her family said.

She was also allegedly seeking a divorce, but her father had told her to wait for a while before they could go to court.

The doctor was reportedly planning to buy her own house this month. When she went to the bank a few days ago for the same, she discovered that a loan of Rs 2.5 crore was already running under her name, some for a car and the rest for his hospital, without her signature on the documents, her family claimed.

'We don't know whether it was a suicide or murder. Only a post-mortem will reveal the cause,' she said.

Police probe underway

A case has been registered based on the woman's family's allegations, officials said. Authorities have launched an investigation and are awaiting post-mortem findings to determine the exact circumstances of her death.