Jalan Committee recommends alignment of RBI's financial year with Govt's fiscal year

The RBI Board meeting to finalise its annual accounts was held after the committee submitted its report to RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday.

The Bimal Jalan committee has recommended the alignment of the financial year of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) with the fiscal year of the government for greater cohesiveness in various projections and publications brought out by the RBI.

In an update, the Jalan committee has stated that in the following years, the interim dividend to the Government may be paid only under exceptional circumstances, recommending that the framework may be periodically reviewed every five years. Nevertheless, if there is a significant change in the RBI’s risks and operating environment, an intermediate review may be considered, the committee added.

This comes after the RBI on Monday decided to transfer Rs 1.76 lakh crore to the government including a surplus of Rs 1.23 lakh crore. The decision was taken at the meeting of the Board of the RBI which adopted recommendations of a committee on Economic Capital Framework (ECF).

The RBI had said in a statement that the Central Board decided to transfer a sum of Rs 1,76,051 crore to the government comprising of Rs 1,23,414 crore of surplus for the year 2018-19 and Rs 52,637 crore of excess provisions identified as per the revised Economic Capital Framework (ECF) adopted at the meeting of the board today.

Following the RBI's decision, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman over their 'self-created economic disaster'. Rahul had said that 'stealing' from RBI will not work.

This led to a sharp rebuke from Sitharaman, who urged him to ‘consult his senior leaders’ before speaking. She further slammed the Congress for ‘maligning the reputation of the RBI’ and said: “This committee (Bimal Jalan Committee) was appointed by RBI, had experts, they gave a formula based on which the amount was arrived at, now any suggestions about the credibility of RBI, therefore, for me seems a bit outlandish,” Sitharaman asserted.

The RBI, in consultation with the government, had constituted an expert committee, headed by Bimal Jalan, to review the Extant Economic Capital Framework (ECF) of the RBI. RBI Central Board had accepted recommendations of the Bimal Jalan Committee and approved the surplus transfer to the government.

"The Committee's recommendations were based on the consideration of the role of central banks' financial resilience, cross-country practices, statutory provisions and the impact of the RBI's public policy mandate and operating environment on its balance sheet and the risks involved," the press note from RBI said.

The note further said, "The Committee's recommendations were guided by the fact that the RBI forms the primary bulwark for monetary, financial and external stability... Hence, the resilience of the RBI needs to be commensurate with its public policy objectives and must be maintained above the level of peer central banks as would be expected of a central bank of one of the fastest-growing large economies of the world."