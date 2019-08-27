Jalan Committee recommends alignment of RBI's financial year with Govt's fiscal year

Headlines

Chandrayaan-3 moon landing to be postponed? ISRO scientist reveals possibility of changing date, know why

PM Modi-Xi Jinping to meet at BRICS Summit in Johannesburg? Here's what Centre says

This man manages multi-million deals for Virat Kohli, Here's how he is related to Salman Khan

Meet MBA graduate who once worked in pub built Rs 60 crore revenue company, rival of McD, Burger King

Wordle 794 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 22

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Chandrayaan-3 moon landing to be postponed? ISRO scientist reveals possibility of changing date, know why

PM Modi-Xi Jinping to meet at BRICS Summit in Johannesburg? Here's what Centre says

This man manages multi-million deals for Virat Kohli, Here's how he is related to Salman Khan

Indian films banned in Pakistan

10 most venomous animals in the world

Dhirubhai Ambani Memorial House: Inside photos of Mukesh Ambani’s Rs 100 crore ancestral home 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: 5 times Nysa Devgn raised the temperature with her glam looks in Indian attire

Streaming This Week: Made In Heaven 2, Adipurush, Heart of Stone, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

In pics: Suhana Khan mesmerises netizens in white bodycon, actress latest photos go viral

IND vs IRE 2023, 2nd T20I highlights: Rinku Singh guides India to victory over Ireland by 33 runs

Salman Khan rocks a stylish new bald look; fans impressed and hoping for 'Tere Naam 2'

Insights on India's selection process for Asia Cup 2023: Ajit Agarkar & Rohit Sharma addresses the press conference

Indian Matchmaking's Pradhyuman Maloo, who rejected 150 marriage proposals, now accused of domestic violence by wife

Jailer crosses Rs 500 crore at box office, Rajinikanth-starrer becomes only the second Tamil film to achieve the feat

'He’s the protagonist...': Gulshan Devaiah slams portal for not naming Pankaj Tripathi in post about OMG 2's success

HomeIndia

India

Jalan Committee recommends alignment of RBI's financial year with Govt's fiscal year

The RBI Board meeting to finalise its annual accounts was held after the committee submitted its report to RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 27, 2019, 11:28 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Bimal Jalan committee has recommended the alignment of the financial year of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) with the fiscal year of the government for greater cohesiveness in various projections and publications brought out by the RBI.

In an update, the Jalan committee has stated that in the following years, the interim dividend to the Government may be paid only under exceptional circumstances, recommending that the framework may be periodically reviewed every five years. Nevertheless, if there is a significant change in the RBI’s risks and operating environment, an intermediate review may be considered, the committee added.

This comes after the RBI on Monday decided to transfer Rs 1.76 lakh crore to the government including a surplus of Rs 1.23 lakh crore. The decision was taken at the meeting of the Board of the RBI which adopted recommendations of a committee on Economic Capital Framework (ECF).

The RBI Board meeting to finalise its annual accounts was held after the committee submitted its report to RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday.

The RBI had said in a statement that the Central Board decided to transfer a sum of Rs 1,76,051 crore to the government comprising of Rs 1,23,414 crore of surplus for the year 2018-19 and Rs 52,637 crore of excess provisions identified as per the revised Economic Capital Framework (ECF) adopted at the meeting of the board today.

Following the RBI's decision, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman over their 'self-created economic disaster'. Rahul had said that 'stealing' from RBI will not work.

This led to a sharp rebuke from Sitharaman, who urged him to ‘consult his senior leaders’ before speaking. She further slammed the Congress for ‘maligning the reputation of the RBI’ and said: “This committee (Bimal Jalan Committee) was appointed by RBI, had experts, they gave a formula based on which the amount was arrived at, now any suggestions about the credibility of RBI, therefore, for me seems a bit outlandish,” Sitharaman asserted.

The RBI, in consultation with the government, had constituted an expert committee, headed by Bimal Jalan, to review the Extant Economic Capital Framework (ECF) of the RBI. RBI Central Board had accepted recommendations of the Bimal Jalan Committee and approved the surplus transfer to the government.

"The Committee's recommendations were based on the consideration of the role of central banks' financial resilience, cross-country practices, statutory provisions and the impact of the RBI's public policy mandate and operating environment on its balance sheet and the risks involved," the press note from RBI said.

The note further said, "The Committee's recommendations were guided by the fact that the RBI forms the primary bulwark for monetary, financial and external stability... Hence, the resilience of the RBI needs to be commensurate with its public policy objectives and must be maintained above the level of peer central banks as would be expected of a central bank of one of the fastest-growing large economies of the world."

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Dalit author who claimed Made In Heaven makers used her story and work without credit now accused of plagiarism herself

Chandrayaan-3 lander module establishes contact with Chandrayaan-2 orbiter, says ISRO

Meet dyslexic and mildly autistic billionaire who built Rs 64000 crore wealth, his business is…

'They are now in mess': Ex-PCB chief Najam Sethi takes brutal dig at BCCI over World Cup schedule chaos

Adil Durrani claims Rakhi Sawant cheated, influenced Iranian woman to file rape case against him: 'Women like her...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: 5 times Nysa Devgn raised the temperature with her glam looks in Indian attire

Streaming This Week: Made In Heaven 2, Adipurush, Heart of Stone, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

In pics: Suhana Khan mesmerises netizens in white bodycon, actress latest photos go viral

Priyanka Chopra drops lovable photos with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie; wishes Jonas Brothers for incredible musical tour

Janhvi Kapoor dazzles in shimmery gown with plunging neckline at Animal Ball, sexy photos go viral

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE