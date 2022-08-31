Search icon
Jaiveer Shergill couldn't meet Rahul Gandhi for one-and-a-half years: Ghulam Nabi Azad

Ghulam Nabi Azad said in his resignation letter that Rahul would take his political decisions based on the advice of his PA and security guards.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 31, 2022, 07:34 AM IST

Rahul Gandhi (File)

Ghulam Nabi Azad, who resigned from the Congress after writing an explosive letter to Sonia Gandhi, said on Tuesday he always had problems meeting Rahul Gandhi. He said the senior leader would not meet leaders after election defeats. He claimed the party spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill who quit days before Azad hadn't met Gandhi for over one-and-a-half years.

Azad said he never had difficulties meeting Sonia Gandhi.

"I had problems meeting the young man. Other people, too, were not able to meet. I brought to the notice of Sonia Gandhi that…nothing is happening and ultimately the culmination of all that was the G-23 letter. First, I wrote to Sonia Gandhi…raised the same points as in the G-23 letter. I waited for a month. Nothing happened. Then we wrote the letter together," he was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

He claimed after the letter, he met Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi where it was decided they would implement some short-term and medium-term plans to revitalize the party but nothing happened in two years.

He repeated his allegations that after Rahul Gandhi became the vice-president, consultations with senior leaders minimised.

Shergill had resigned after writing a scathing letter that pointed out sycophancy in Congress.

"It pains me to say that decision-making is no longer in the interest of the public and the country. Rather it is influenced by the self-serving interests of individuals indulging in sycophancy and consistently ignoring on-ground reality. This is something I cannot morally accept or continue to work with," he said in his resignation letter.

Azad claimed Shergill was part of what he called Team Rahul but even he couldn't meet him.

"The other day a spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill resigned. He was Team Rahul. He said he had not been able to meet Rahul for one-and-a-half years. In other parties, leaders meet spokespersons twice a day to discuss what is to be spoken and what is not to be spoken. Here, the national spokespersons…3-4 of them have never met Rahul Gandhi," Azad said.

Azad said in his resignation letter that Rahul would take his political decisions based on the advice of his PA and security guards and that he would run the Congress with remote control. He accused Gandhi of childish and immature behaviour.

