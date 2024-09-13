Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

'Lady Macbeth': West Bengal Governor refuses to share 'any public platform' with CM Mamata Banerjee, know why

This flop took 21 years to make, producers refused to back it; hero sold his house for film, later it earned cult status

Meet actor, who refused Karan Johar film, was 'blacklisted' from industry; then debuted in Rs 200-crore hit, is now...

Anupria Goenka opens up on her intimate scenes with Rahul Bose in Berlin: 'He was so...'

CAT 2024 registrations to end today: Check eligibility, steps to apply and more

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Jaishankar provides big update on disengagement issues along LAC with China, says...

Jaishankar provides big update on disengagement issues along LAC with China, says...

'Lady Macbeth': West Bengal Governor refuses to share 'any public platform' with CM Mamata Banerjee, know why

'Lady Macbeth': West Bengal Governor refuses to share 'any public platform' with CM Mamata Banerjee, know why

This flop took 21 years to make, producers refused to back it; hero sold his house for film, later it earned cult status

This flop took 21 years to make, producers refused to back it; hero sold his house for film, later it earned cult status

Seven stunning images of the moon captured by NASA 

Seven stunning images of the moon captured by NASA 

9 must-watch Malayalam crime thrillers

9 must-watch Malayalam crime thrillers

8 best films of Hansal Mehta

8 best films of Hansal Mehta

सोने की वजह से स्कूल से हुआ था सस्पेंड, कोर्ट ने टीचर को दिलाया 2 करोड़ का मुआवजा

सोने की वजह से स्कूल से हुआ था सस्पेंड, कोर्ट ने टीचर को दिलाया 2 करोड़ का मुआवजा

'Ooh La La...' गाने पर डेनमार्क में भारतीय महिला ने किया बवाल डांस, मूव्स देख लोग बोले- 'मार डाला...'

'Ooh La La...' गाने पर डेनमार्क में भारतीय महिला ने किया बवाल डांस, मूव्स देख लोग बोले- 'मार डाला...'

'क्लास में सोया नहीं था, बस सोच रहा था' कोर्ट ने मानी टीचर की दलील, दिला दिए 2 करोड़ रुपये

'क्लास में सोया नहीं था, बस सोच रहा था' कोर्ट ने मानी टीचर की दलील, दिला दिए 2 करोड़ रुपये

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Before Prabhas, Ranbir Kapoor, this Bollywood superstar was playing Lord Rama in Ramayana, movie got shelved after...

Before Prabhas, Ranbir Kapoor, this Bollywood superstar was playing Lord Rama in Ramayana, movie got shelved after...

AI Insights: Top 7 high-paying jobs in India by 2050

AI Insights: Top 7 high-paying jobs in India by 2050

Streaming This Week: Sector 36, Berlin, Khalbali Records, Mr Bachchan, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Streaming This Week: Sector 36, Berlin, Khalbali Records, Mr Bachchan, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Malaika Arora Father Death: Anil Mehta's Final Words To His Daughter Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora Father Death: Anil Mehta's Final Words To His Daughter Malaika Arora

Chandigarh Blast: Grenade Explosion In Sector 10; Auto Driver Arrested, Investigation Ongoing

Chandigarh Blast: Grenade Explosion In Sector 10; Auto Driver Arrested, Investigation Ongoing

BSF Jawan Injured As Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Near LoC Days Before Jammu Kashmir Elections 2024

BSF Jawan Injured As Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Near LoC Days Before Jammu Kashmir Elections 2024

This flop took 21 years to make, producers refused to back it; hero sold his house for film, later it earned cult status

This flop took 21 years to make, producers refused to back it; hero sold his house for film, later it earned cult status

Meet actor, who refused Karan Johar film, was 'blacklisted' from industry; then debuted in Rs 200-crore hit, is now...

Meet actor, who refused Karan Johar film, was 'blacklisted' from industry; then debuted in Rs 200-crore hit, is now...

Anupria Goenka opens up on her intimate scenes with Rahul Bose in Berlin: 'He was so...'

Anupria Goenka opens up on her intimate scenes with Rahul Bose in Berlin: 'He was so...'

HomeIndia

India

Jaishankar provides big update on disengagement issues along LAC with China, says...

External Affairs Minister also underlined how India and China never had an easy relationship in the past

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated : Sep 13, 2024, 07:24 AM IST

Jaishankar provides big update on disengagement issues along LAC with China, says...
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Highlighting the progress on border talks with China, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that 75 per cent of disengagement problems with Beijing are sorted out; however, the two nations "still have some things to do."

Jaishankar also underlined how India and China never had an easy relationship in the past.

"We did not have an easy relationship in the past. What happened in 2020 was in violation of multiple agreements, the Chinese moved a large number of troops to the Line of Actual Control. We, in response, moved our troops up.. Some progress on border talks with China. 75 per cent of disengagement problems are sorted out. We still have some things to do," Jaishankar said during his conversation with Ambassador Jean-David Levitte at the Geneva Centre for Security Policy on Thursday.

"If there is a solution to disengagement and there is a return to peace and tranquillity, we can look at other possibilities. That is the immediate issue," he further added.

Jaishankar said that the two countries had a difficult relationship in the past and spoke about 2020 when the Indian and Chinese troops clashed at Galwan Valley.

He also described the India-China relationship as "complex" and highlighted the long-standing struggle in the trade issues between the two nations and said that the economic relationship with China has been "unfair and imbalanced."

The EAM said, "It (India-China relations) is a very complex relationship... They had bad periods in history. Both of them are reviving and are rejuvenating in a way... They are the only two countries that have a population of more than a billion. And what happens normally when any country rises is that it has a ripple effect on the neighbourhood. These two countries also have the honour of being each other's neighbours.

So each one's rise has a ripple impact... So if you take the totality of this, you can understand why I selected a safe expressive word like complex."

Notably, India and China held the 31st meeting of the WMCC in Beijing on August 29, and the two sides had decided to jointly uphold peace and tranquillity on the ground in border areas in accordance with relevant bilateral agreements and protocols.

The two sides had a "frank, constructive and forward-looking" exchange of views on the LAC situation and also agreed to intensify contact through diplomatic and military channels, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

Meanwhile, the EAM further said that apart from border issues, the two nations also face difficulties in other sectors, including technology, telecom, and digital.

"I think there are larger issues in respect of India-China. We have a long struggle with the trade issue... The economic relationship with China has been very unfair. It has been very imbalanced that we don't have market access there. They have much better market access here in India. We have many concerns today in various areas, like technology, telecom, and digital."

Jaishankar arrived in Switzerland on September 12 after concluding his visit to Germany and Saudi Arabia.

Earlier on Wednesday, Jaishankar met German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin and conveyed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's personal greetings to him there.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

‘30 LPA, 3BHK, no in-laws’: Woman earning Rs 1.32 lakh salary lists demands for future husband, netizens say...

‘30 LPA, 3BHK, no in-laws’: Woman earning Rs 1.32 lakh salary lists demands for future husband, netizens say...

Russian President Vladimir Putin invites PM Modi for bilateral talks, agenda for meeting is...

Russian President Vladimir Putin invites PM Modi for bilateral talks, agenda for meeting is...

'Prime facie it seems to...': Mumbai police issues official statement after Malaika Arora's father's death

'Prime facie it seems to...': Mumbai police issues official statement after Malaika Arora's father's death

Siddhant Chaturvedi reacts to Ananya Panday’s Call Me Bae referring to his viral ‘struggle’ comment: 'It's funny...'

Siddhant Chaturvedi reacts to Ananya Panday’s Call Me Bae referring to his viral ‘struggle’ comment: 'It's funny...'

Paralympic Gold medallist Navdeep Singh meets PM, gifts him cap, Modi's gesture goes viral, watch video here

Paralympic Gold medallist Navdeep Singh meets PM, gifts him cap, Modi's gesture goes viral, watch video here

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Before Prabhas, Ranbir Kapoor, this Bollywood superstar was playing Lord Rama in Ramayana, movie got shelved after...

Before Prabhas, Ranbir Kapoor, this Bollywood superstar was playing Lord Rama in Ramayana, movie got shelved after...

AI Insights: Top 7 high-paying jobs in India by 2050

AI Insights: Top 7 high-paying jobs in India by 2050

Streaming This Week: Sector 36, Berlin, Khalbali Records, Mr Bachchan, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Streaming This Week: Sector 36, Berlin, Khalbali Records, Mr Bachchan, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Meet Rishi Kapoor's heroine who became star with hit debut, quit films after continuous flops; left India to live in...

Meet Rishi Kapoor's heroine who became star with hit debut, quit films after continuous flops; left India to live in...

India's most successful star kid gave blockbusters at 25, bigger than superstar dad; not Ranbir, Hrithik, Salman, Alia

India's most successful star kid gave blockbusters at 25, bigger than superstar dad; not Ranbir, Hrithik, Salman, Alia

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement