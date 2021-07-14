Jaishankar dials FM Pandor as violence in South Africa escalates

Headlines

ICC World Cup 2023 tickets for India matches in Chennai, Delhi, Pune to be available from this date; check details

'Similar To 1977': Raghav Chadha on opposition coming together for 2024

Super blue moon lit up night skies, netizens fill social media with beautiful pictures

BAN vs SL Asia Cup 2023 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh

Chandrayaan-3: India's third moon mission to end in next 7 days; here's all you need to know

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Asia Cup 2023: PAK vs NEP Full Match Highlights | Babar Azam, Iftikhar Ahmad Shine In Pak's Victory

ICC World Cup 2023 tickets for India matches in Chennai, Delhi, Pune to be available from this date; check details

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Mamata Banerjee ties rakhi to Amitabh Bachchan, poses with Jaya, Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai, see pics

Diabetes diet: 10 low glycemic foods to control blood sugar spike

Most ODI hundreds for Pakistan

7 Yoga asanas to reduce uric acid levels

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Daddy cool Saif Ali Khan enjoys fishing with Taimur, Jeh in Europe; Kareena Kapoor adores them

Inside pics of Hanover lodge, Rs 11,88 crore mansion bought by Indian businessman Ravi Ruia

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Shamita Shetty, others raise fashion bar high

Asia Cup 2023: PAK vs NEP Full Match Highlights | Babar Azam, Iftikhar Ahmad Shine In Pak's Victory

South Korea And US Troops Hold Joint Infiltration Training Drills To Tackle North Korea's Threat

ISRO Sets Date For Launch Of Aditya L1 Mission To Study Sun; Know All About It

Shah Rukh Khan has epic response to Vijay Sethupathi saying he took his ‘revenge’ by playing antagonist in Jawan

Adarsh Gourav bags Hollywood project, to star in Ridley Scott’s Alien prequel series

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan and Anirudh Ravichander give 'fiery' performance on Zinda Banda at Jawan's pre-release event

HomeIndia

India

Jaishankar dials FM Pandor as violence in South Africa escalates

Even as large-scale violence impacts South Africa, New Delhi has raised the matter with the government, especially when it comes to the Indian diaspora--Indians, and Indian origin people. External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar spoke to South African foreign minister Dr Naledi Pandor while Sanjay Bhattacharya, Secretary, MEA  also met the South African high commissioner to India Joel Sibusiso Ndebele.

article-main
Latest News

Sidhant Sibal

Updated: Jul 14, 2021, 11:49 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Even as large-scale violence impacts South Africa, New Delhi has raised the matter with the government, especially when it comes to the Indian diaspora--Indians, and Indian origin people. External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar spoke to South African foreign minister Dr Naledi Pandor while Sanjay Bhattacharya, Secretary, MEA  also met the South African high commissioner to India Joel Sibusiso Ndebele.

On Indians and Indian-origin South Africans being attacked, the south African side "conveyed that opportunistic elements were taking advantage of the situation to engage in looting and violence", sources said. This is something that has been talked about by President Ramaphosa during his address to the nation on July 12.

The South African side sees the current attacks on the diaspora as "criminal in nature and not political or racially motivated."

The violence erupted after the imprisonment of former President Jacob Zuma and so far more than 70 people have died. KwaZulu natal started in Zuma's home province and then spread in several parts of the country. 

During the talks, the South African side assured that the government was "doing its utmost to enforce law and order" and "asserted that early restoration of normalcy and peace was its overriding priority" even as "they expected the situation to improve soon", sources pointed out.

Amit Shivaji More, President, Indian Association of South Africa said, "situation is really bad in KwaZulu natal and Durban."

Indian consulate in Durban is assisting all the people. Consulate is also engaging with law enforcement for the safety of Indians.

Gurmeet Singh, an Indian businessman in South Africa told Wion, "My three shops, one warehouse has been looted. we are suffering. I'm very sick, can't even speak. we are staying without food. please help us."

HK Modi, another businessman in the country said, "last 2 days have been the most turbulent days of my experience in Durban. The kind of rampant looting, vandalism and absolute lawlessness and anarchy that has been going around"

Asha Thakur, a 2nd generation born in South Africa said, "protests have escalated at an unmanageable level. looting and violence are the norms. Indian business in Durban and Pietermaritzburg have been looted"

The protests are expected to impact the economy of the country. According to estimates, 129 000 jobs are at risk due to the ongoing unrest.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

IND vs PAK: Ahead of blockbuster Asia Cup clash, Pakistan fans show their unwavering admiration for Virat Kohli

Yaariyan 2: SGPC accuses makers of hurting religious sentiments; directors Radhika Rao, Vinay Sapru issue clarification

Sahara refund portal: Over Rs 1,12,000 crore available, know how to reclaim your funds

Exclusive Raksha Bandhan Offers: Elevate Your Celebration with Savings!

This man started 'Indian Google', received Rs 1332 crore from Mukesh Ambani for...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Daddy cool Saif Ali Khan enjoys fishing with Taimur, Jeh in Europe; Kareena Kapoor adores them

Inside pics of Hanover lodge, Rs 11,88 crore mansion bought by Indian businessman Ravi Ruia

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Shamita Shetty, others raise fashion bar high

Step inside Abdu Rozik's luxurious London home with in-built spa room, personal gym, huge swimming pool, and more

Remember Rinke Khanna, Rajesh Khanna's daughter who left India after failed Bollywood career, married millionaire who...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE