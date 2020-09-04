Jaishankar calls for voluntary G-20 principles on coordinated cross-border movement of people

India participated in the G-20 foreign ministers meeting on Thursday and proposed a 'G-20 Principles on Coordinated Cross-Border Movement of People'.

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Thursday, while making the proposal, also called for standardised-testing procedures and universal acceptability of test results as well as standardisation of movement and transit protocols amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Participated at G20 Foreign Ministers` Extraordinary Meeting. To facilitate more cross-border movement of people, proposed that we standardise-testing procedures and universal acceptability of test results, quarantine procedures and movement and transit protocols," EAM S Jaishankar tweeted.

The meeting was chaired by Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Al-Saud.

The External Affairs Ministry also called for governments around the world to ensure that interests of foreign students are protected and the movement of stranded seafarers back to their home country is facilitated.

The discussion was mostly focused on strengthening international cooperation on cross-border movement of people amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

In his remarks, Jaishankar commended Saudi Arabia for its proactive approach in bringing G20 countries together for dealing with the pandemic.

The Ministers also exchanged national experiences and lessons learned from the cross-border management measures taken in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

EAM highlighted the steps taken by India in the wake of the pandemic. He apprised the G20 Foreign Ministers about the steps taken by India including Vande Bharat Mission and creation of `travel bubbles` for the welfare and protection of foreign citizens stranded here as well as its own citizens abroad.

(With ANI inputs)