Jaishankar, Blinken discuss strategic ties, Indo-Pacific, Israel-Hamas war at India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue

Virender Sehwag's epic 'Pakistan Zindabhaag' dig at Babar Azam's Pakistan nearly out of semis race

Pakistani fisherman becomes millionaire overnight, sold 10 fishes at Rs...

EPFO: Govt begins crediting 8.15% interest into PF accounts; here's how to check via UMANG app, SMS, online

‘Lock England inside dressing room’: Wasim Akram’s strategy for Pakistan to qualify for World Cup semis - watch

Jaishankar, Blinken discuss strategic ties, Indo-Pacific, Israel-Hamas war at India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that both countries are boosting partnerships in international security and working to promote rules-based order.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 10, 2023, 06:37 PM IST

The 5th India-US '2+2' Ministerial Dialogue which took place on Friday in New Delhi, involved deliberation on areas such as global strategic partnership, defence cooperation, emerging technologies, regional conflicts in the Indo-Pacific, and the Israel-Hamas war.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin represented the US, while External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh headed the Indian side at the Ministerial Dialogue, which reinforced the ambitious agenda established by US President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during their meeting at the White House in June. 

Blinken in the 2+2 meeting highlighted the cooperation between the two nations in promoting economic resilience, community security, and inclusive economic opportunities. “We're harnessing together the power of innovation to make our economies more resilient and to make our communities more secure while expanding inclusive economic opportunity,” he said during his opening remarks. He also mentioned massive investments in deploying clean energy both within the countries and across the region.

“Finally, we're deepening the remarkable ties between our people, which is really at the heart of everything. Exploring new educational exchanges, even building steps to facilitate travel between our countries, reducing VISA wait times...When Indians and Americans study together, work together, and collaborate together, the possibilities for progress are infinite,” Blinken added.

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that the meeting intends to build a forward-looking partnership while they establish a shared global agenda.

"In the 2+2, we will undertake a comprehensive overview of cross-cutting strategic, defence, and security ties, technology and supply chain collaborations and people-to-people exchanges... Our trade is today in excess of USD 200 Billion... 2,70,000 Indian students study in the United States, and we have a diaspora of 4.4 million. A key focus of our discussions today will be the Indo-Pacific region," Jaishankar said.

Referring to the Israel-Hamas war, Jaishankar asserted that the situation in the Middle East is of major concern. 

He said, “India has always advocated the resumption of direct negotiations towards establishing a sovereign, independent and viable State of Palestine living within secure and recognised borders, side-by-side at peace with Israel.”

He added that PM Modi's state visit to the United States in June brought new dynamics to the India-US relationship.




 

