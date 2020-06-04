Jaish planning more vehicle-borne IED attacks in J&K: Intel

Days after the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir foiled a Pulwama style terrorist attack after intercepting a vehicle laden with explosives, intelligence sources have said that Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists are planning another Vehicle-Borne Improvised Explosive Device (VBIED) attack on security forces in Kashmir.

Following the inputs, security forces have been put on high alert.

On May 28, a major attack was foiled after the police intercepted an improvised explosive device (IED) laden Santro car in the Ayengund area of Rajpora in Pulwama. The recovered IED was defused by the personnel of the bomb disposal squad.

As per reports, the Pulwama Police received inputs that a terrorist was moving with an explosive-laden car ready to explode at a certain location. Several teams of police and army then covered all possible routes while keeping themselves away from the road.

After the suspected vehicle arrived, a few rounds were fired at it. A little ahead, the vehicle was abandoned and the driver escaped in the darkness. Upon inspecting, the vehicle was found to be carrying heavy explosives inside a drum on the rear seat.

The car was kept under watch for the night, and the people in nearby houses were evacuated.

No loss of life or property was reported in the incident.

On Wednesday, security forces gunned down three Jaish terrorists, including a top JeM commander Abdul Rehman alias Fouji Bhai during an encounter in Kangan area of Pulwama. A huge amount of arms and ammunition were recovered from them.

Rehman, who was an Afghanistan war participant, was an IED expert and was also the mastermind of the recent failed car bomb attempt in Pulwama.

Jaish terrorists are reportedly on the backfoot due to large-scale operations being carried put by the security forces.