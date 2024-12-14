Drawing reference from the Eklavya-Guru Dronacharya story from the Mahabharata, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi trained guns at the NDA-ruled central government.

He claimed that "the way Guru Dronacharya got Eklavya's thumb chopped off, the central government is getting thumbs of the youth chopped off".

“When BJP gives Dharavi to Adani, you are chopping off thumbs of small businessmen. You are doing the same by giving ports, airports to him. You are cutting the thumb of the honest businesses,” Gandhi said.

Citing Veer Savarkar, the LoP added, "The worst thing about the Constitution of India is that there is nothing Indian about it. Manusmriti is that scripture which is most worshippable after Vedas for our Hindu nation and from which our ancient times have become the basis for our culture, customs, thought and practice. This book, for centuries, has codified the spiritual and divine march of our nation. Today, Manusmiriti is law." These are the words of Savarkar".

LoP speaks about 'Abhaya Mudra'

Addressing the lower house, LoP Gandhi said, "In last few speeches, I spoke about the concept of Abhaya Mudra, the concept of fearlessness, truth and non-violence and I showed the House images of our different religions displaying the Mudra. People call the Constitution longest one in the world. The Constitution contains a set of ideas from one set of philosophical idea of the country.”

Rahul Gandhi was speaking on the Constitution debate, as the house sat on a non-working day to conduct the debate. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also speak on the constitution on the behalf of the centre today in the Lok Sabha.