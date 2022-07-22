Search icon
'Hypocrisy Zindabad': Jairam Ramesh hits out at PM Modi over Khadi, National Flag and Nehru

Jairam Ramesh accused the Centre of destroying livelihoods of those who make national flags from khadi.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 22, 2022, 03:07 PM IST

File Photo

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Friday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling it "hypocrisy zindabad," for presenting a historical fact about Jawaharlal Nehru and the tricolor.

The Congress party accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government of ruining the livelihoods of those who produced the National Flag out of Khadi. Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged all Indians to hoist the national flag atop their homes on Friday as the country marks "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav."

“Today, 22nd July has a special relevance in our history. It was on this day in 1947 that our National Flag was adopted. Sharing some interesting nuggets from history including details of the committee associated with our Tricolour and the first Tricolour unfurled by Pandit Nehru,” the prime minister said in a tweet.

He added, “Today, we recall the monumental courage and efforts of all those who dreamt of a flag for free India when we were fighting colonial rule. We reiterate our commitment to fulfil their vision and build the India of their dreams.”

 

The series of tweets triggered a scathing response from senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha member Jairam Ramesh.

“Hypocrisy Zindabad!” the Congress leader wrote on Twitter.

“From someone who is destroying livelihoods of those who make national flags from Khadi, once described by Nehru as the livery of India's freedom."

He added, “From someone who was a pracharak in the organisation that took 52 years to hoist the National Flag in Nagpur!”

 

This came against the backdrop of the Centre's decision to amend the Flag Code of India, 2002, allowing for the tricolour to be made from polyester and other machine-made fabrics, besides the traditional handspun and hand-woven khadi.

Khadi proponents are questioning the government's decision to modify the flag law because they believe it will sever the link between the national flag, the Indian independence fight, and khadi.

 

