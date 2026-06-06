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Jairam Ramesh takes dig at Dharmendra Pradhan over CBSE vendor COEMPT amid re-evaluation row

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Jairam Ramesh takes dig at Dharmendra Pradhan over CBSE vendor COEMPT amid re-evaluation row

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has taken a swipe at Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over CBSE's association with vendor COEMPT. His remarks come amid a growing controversy surrounding the company and renewed scrutiny over its role in board examination-related processes.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jun 06, 2026, 09:42 PM IST

Jairam Ramesh takes dig at Dharmendra Pradhan over CBSE vendor COEMPT amid re-evaluation row
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh (L), Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (Courtesy: X)
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Jairam Ramesh from Congress didn’t hold back on Saturday. He poked fun at the Centre, turning COEMPT Eduteck Pvt Ltd into a punchline: “Compromised Out-of-touch Exhausted Mantri Pradhan’s Trouble-making.” This came right after the CBSE decided to keep COEMPT in charge of scanning answer sheets for its re-evaluation process. They also shifted all the related data to their own servers—probably an attempt to tighten control.

On X, Ramesh wrote, “COEMPT continues to be in the news fully justifying its acronym Compromised Out-of-touch Exhausted Mantri Pradhan’s Trouble-making.” The company’s reputation isn’t winning any fans in this context, and his post makes that pretty clear.

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An IIT official involved with the security audit told ANI that CBSE still uses COEMPT’s platform for scanning answer sheets as part of the re-evaluation. “COEMPT will scan the copies for re-evaluation,” he said—so the company’s technology remains very much a part of the process.

There’s always concern about reliability, especially given COEMPT’s track record. When pressed on whether the company can handle the scanning, the IIT official broke it down: COEMPT scanned 40 crore pages, with only about 30,000 showing problems. That’s roughly one faulty page out of every 10,000—a small fraction. Now, since only the problematic pages need scanning, he seemed confident COEMPT could manage without trouble.

The numbers paint a busy scene. As of June 4, CBSE had received more than 70,000 applications for grievance redressal after the results came out. Of those, about 7,300 applications were for verifying marks, while over 63,000 wanted their answer sheets re-evaluated.

But here’s the big change: CBSE moved all answer-sheet data and records to its own servers. That shift is about ensuring tighter security and more direct oversight—not leaving anything to chance or in external hands. It’s a move that speaks to growing concerns over transparency and control, especially when the stakes are high and scrutiny is constant.

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