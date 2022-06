Reported By: | Edited By: |Source: |Updated: Jun 09, 2022, 11:13 AM IST

Jaipur: They have registered an FIR against those involved.(Representational)

Jaipur: In a shocking incident, unidentified attackers shot dead three street dogs in Rajasthan's Jaipur. The incident took place in the Harmada area of Benad village in Jaipur.

According to reports, the locals panicked after hearing gunshots.

Several animal rights activists reached the local station. They are angry with the development.

They have registered an FIR against those involved.

It is not clear why the animals were killed.

Last month, a pack of street dogs killed a woman in Rajasthan.