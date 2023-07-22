Headlines

India

Jaipur Shocker: Boyfriend kills woman who was going to get engaged to another man, hangs self in Jhunjhunu

The woman was scheduled to get engaged on July 25. The incident occurred in Hansalpur village in the Gudha Police Station area at around 1.30 am, police said.

PTI

Jul 22, 2023

A man in a village in Jhunjhunu district here allegedly slit the throat of his girlfriend and later hanged himself, angry that she was going to get engaged to someone else, police said on Saturday. The woman was scheduled to get engaged on July 25. The incident occurred in Hansalpur village in the Gudha Police Station area at around 1.30 am, police said.

Additional SP Jhunjhunu Narendra Singh said that Suresh, aged around 32 years, entered the house of the victim, Khushbu, in the night and sliced her throat with a knife and killed her. "Suresh switched on the light of the room and suddenly attacked Khushbu with the knife. Her cousin woke up and tried to protect her but Suresh also hit him in his face," he said.

Suresh, a married man, was separated from his wife, and often visited Khushbu at her house and the two had an affair, the ASP said. He wanted to marry Khushbu but her parents fixed her engagement to someone else, due to which he was disturbed.

After the incident, Suresh and Navin, the man who was with him at the time of the attack, went to Tanchhau area where Suresh stayed at his uncle's place and Navin left, police said. From his uncle's house, Suresh uploaded a photo of him with Khushbu on WhatsApp 'status' with a caption saying he could not see her with someone else, and then hanged himself, Circle Officer Navalgarh Rao Anand Kumar said.

Suresh worked as a liquor shop attendant, while Khusbhu was pursuing BEd. Both lived in the same village and were from the same community. The CO said Navin, who was with Suresh when he killed Khushbu, has been detained. The bodies were handed over to family members after post-mortem.

