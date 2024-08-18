Jaipur: Several hospitals receive bomb threats

Several hospitals including CK Birla Hospital and Monilek Hospital in Jaipur, Rajasthan received bomb threats via email on Sunday morning at around 7 am. The police team and bomb disposal squad reached the hospitals immediately after getting the information.

In the emails, the sender claimed that bombs were kept under hospital beds and in bathrooms and also added that "terrorists ching and cultist" were behind this “massacre”, according to PTI.