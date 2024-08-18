Twitter
India

Jaipur: Several hospitals receive bomb threats

The police team and bomb disposal squad reached the hospitals immediately after getting the information.

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Aug 18, 2024, 12:02 PM IST

Jaipur: Several hospitals receive bomb threats
Several hospitals including CK Birla Hospital and Monilek Hospital in Jaipur, Rajasthan received bomb threats via email on Sunday morning at around 7 am. The police team and bomb disposal squad reached the hospitals immediately after getting the information.

In the emails, the sender claimed that bombs were kept under hospital beds and in bathrooms and also added that "terrorists ching and cultist" were behind this “massacre”, according to PTI.

 

