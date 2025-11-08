FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

Jaipur School Suicide case: Parents say 9-year-old who jumped to death was bullied, teacher ignored complaint

According to her parents, Amayra had told her teacher several times that some boys in her class teased her and made disrespectful comments. Her mother, Shivani, said she had informed the teacher about the bullying, but the teacher did not take the issue seriously.

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Nov 08, 2025, 11:13 AM IST

Jaipur School Suicide case: Parents say 9-year-old who jumped to death was bullied, teacher ignored complaint
A nine-year-old girl named Amayra died after jumping from the fourth floor of a private school in Jaipur on November 1. Her parents say she took the extreme step after repeatedly complaining about bullying by classmates, but the school did not take action.

According to her parents, Amayra had told her teacher several times that some boys in her class bullied her. Her mother, Shivani, said she had informed the teacher about the bullying, but the teacher did not take the matter seriously.

“She told me many times that boys teased her and made fun of her. I reported it to the teacher, but she did not respond sensitively,” Shivani told India Today. The parents also said they had earlier spoken to the school principal about the bullying.

On the day of the incident, CCTV footage reportedly shows Amayra going to her teacher multiple times to complain that other students were troubling her. Her uncle said the teacher admitted that Amayra complained twice on that day, but she was simply told to “go sit down.”

The family says the bullying had been happening since last year and continued this year with the same students in her class. Her father, Vijay, said the school did not act even after the parents raised concerns earlier. He claimed a teacher once told him that Amayra should “understand it is a co-ed school.”

The family has questioned the police investigation and alleged that there has been a delay in action because the school is influential. They also claimed that the area where Amayra fell had been cleaned before police arrived.

An FIR has been filed against the school administration, and the Joint Parents’ Association has accused the school of trying to destroy evidence. The association has demanded a fair investigation and strict action.

The school has not released an official statement yet, nearly a week after the incident. The family described Amayra as a bright, cheerful girl who loved school and dreamed of becoming an astronaut, actor, or singer.

