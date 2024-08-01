Twitter
Jaipur Rugs Announces Robust Global Expansion Plans and Strong Financial Performance

Jaipur Rugs has established a strong presence with stores in key cities such as Jaipur, Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Aug 01, 2024, 04:08 PM IST

Jaipur Rugs, the esteemed purveyor of luxury handcrafted carpets and rugs, proudly announces its strategic plans for further global expansion following a year of significant achievements. The company has expanded its presence significantly, now boasting stores in various locations across India and around the world, marking a pivotal moment in its journey from Jaipur to the world.

Jaipur Rugs has established a strong presence with stores in key cities such as Jaipur, Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Pune, Surat, Ahmedabad, and Chennai in India. Internationally, the company has successful locations in Milan, Dubai, China, Russia, the United States, and London.

"In just a few years, our journey from Jaipur to the world has been incredibly rewarding," said Yogesh Chaudhary, Director of Jaipur Rugs. "Our ongoing expansion represents a pivotal moment for us as we continue to bring the artistry and tradition of Indian craftsmanship to discerning customers worldwide."

This expansion follows a series of strategic moves by Jaipur Rugs to strengthen its global footprint. In the past year alone, the company opened its first showroom in Dubai and significantly expanded its domestic presence with new showrooms in Pune and a franchise store in Surat. These initiatives underscore Jaipur Rugs' commitment to providing unparalleled quality and service while meeting the growing demand for luxury home decor solutions.

Looking ahead, Jaipur Rugs is thrilled to announce plans for the upcoming fiscal year. By year's end, the company aims to launch two new international stores and five to six additional locations across India. Jaipur Rugs also plans to officially establish a new store in Southeast Asia before the end of this quarter, underscoring its commitment to bringing distinctive offerings to diverse markets around the world.

Forecasting a 20% growth in India, Jaipur Rugs covers all its retail stores within the country as well as international markets. Additionally, the company anticipates a strong 15% increase from its global operations, including exports. This projection underscores Jaipur Rugs' dedication to expanding its market presence and boosting sales performance both domestically and globally.

This year, Jaipur Rugs achieved a group turnover of ₹975 crore. The revenue contributions came from three key areas: offline retail (40%), which includes physical stores in India and abroad; (6%) from e-commerce, derived from sales on online platforms; and (54%) from exports, revenue generated from products sold to international markets. This comprehensive breakdown highlights the diverse sources of revenue and the company's strong focus on expanding both domestic and international market reach.

About Jaipur Rugs

“Let goodness, fairness and, most importantly, love, prevail in business; profits will inevitably follow.” ~ N.K. Chaudhary Jaipur Rugs is a family business strengthened by the purpose of protecting ancestral knowhow and connecting rural craftsmanship with global consumers. By placing the human aspect at its core, the company has grown to become the largest network of artisans in India.

It uses the age-old art form of handmade carpets as a tool to bring prosperity into the homes of 40,000 rural artisans of which 85% are women. Founded in 1978 by Nand Kishore Chaudhary with just two looms, it now has over 7,000 looms and sells in over 90 countries. Today the company creates contemporary works of art by collaborating with creative talents capable of showcasing this ancestral craft with a new vision.

Disclaimer: DMCL claims no editorial involvement and assumes no responsibility, liability or claims for any errors or omissions in the content of the article. The DMCL Editorial team is not responsible for this content.

