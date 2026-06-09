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Jaipur: 7 killed, several injured after blast at illegal firecracker godown

The incident occurred in Khoh Nagoriyan area on Tuesday (June 9), according to officials. Of the seven victims, five died during treatment at SMS Hospital while one was brought dead, news agency PTI reported. Another victim died at a private hospital.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : Jun 09, 2026, 08:37 PM IST

Jaipur: 7 killed, several injured after blast at illegal firecracker godown
Jaipur Collector Sandesh Nayak said that combustible material stored inside the building likely led to the fire.
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Seven people were killed and several others injured in a fire after an explosion at an illegal firecracker godown in Jaipur. The incident occurred in Khoh Nagoriyan area on Tuesday (June 9), according to officials. Of the seven victims, five died during treatment at SMS Hospital while one was brought dead, news agency PTI reported. Another victim died at a private hospital, as per the report. Jaipur Collector Sandesh Nayak said that according to preliminary investigation, combustible material stored inside the building likely led to the fire.

In a statement, Nayak said: "There was some inflammable material in the house, while the exact cause will be established after a detailed investigation." Police Commissioner Sachin Mittal said that a house was being used as a godown for firecrackers, with a manufacturing unit located in the vicinity. Eyewitnesses said that as flames engulfed the house, workers ran for their lives and some were trapped inside. Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Yugantar Sharma said that fire tenders, ambulances, police teams, and senior officials rushed to the site immediately after receiving information about the blaze. "The ownership and operational details of the facility are still being verified," Sharma said.

Kishanpole MLA Amin Kagzi visited the SMS Hospital to inquire about the injured and slammed the authorities for allowing a hazardous facility to operate in a residential area. "Did the police not know that a gunpowder and fireworks factory was functioning in a residential locality? People are not speaking openly. There are still no clear answers about ownership and accountability," Kagzi said, as per PTI.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma conveyed condolences in a post on X. "Instructions have been issued to the district administration and concerned officials to engage in relief and rescue operations with utmost promptness, ensure the best medical facilities for the injured, and provide all possible assistance to the affected families," he said.

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