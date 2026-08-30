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Jaipur: NEET-PG exam rescheduled for nearly 300 candidates due to power outage at centre

The examination for all candidates who were allotted this centre will now be conducted at 3 pm on September 5, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) said.

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Updated : Aug 30, 2026, 04:47 PM IST

Jaipur: NEET-PG exam rescheduled for nearly 300 candidates due to power outage at centre
Details regarding the test venue will be shared separately (Photo: ANI).
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The NEET-PG 2026 examination at iON Digital Zone Sitapura has been rescheduled to September 5 due to power outage concerns at the centre, which led to protests by the candidates. The examination for all candidates allotted to this centre will now be conducted at 3 pm on September 5, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) stated. Further details regarding the venue will be shared separately, including the issuance of the revised Admit Cards for such candidates, NBEMS said in a notice.

ADM Narendra Verma told reporters, "We have discussed the entire situation, the technical failure that occurred, the manner in which it happened, and the system's failure to handle the load despite repeated attempts, with the TCS technical team, our own officials, the flying squad, the power supply and inspection teams. Acknowledging that the students should not face injustice, especially given the repeated system failures that made it impossible to conduct the exam here, they have ensured that a re-examination will be held on September 5 at 3 pm."

Earlier today, NEET-PG candidates protested at an examination centre in Sitapura amid disruptions during the exam. They demanded the cancellation of the exams across the country. Questioning the arrangements for conducting the examination, a candidate, Vishnu Sharma, said, "I have come here to take the exam. Right from the start, even before the exam could properly begin, the system kept shutting down. It would run for two minutes and then crash. This has happened at least 20 times. We kept trying to cooperate, thinking, 'Okay, maybe it will work now,' but it just keeps shutting down repeatedly. Meanwhile, all the students are discussing the situation among themselves. It feels like a seventh- or eighth-grade exam where students are chatting with each other. When they charge us so much money, can't they provide proper facilities for an exam of this magnitude, one of the biggest in the country?"

"We are doctors who treat others. You expect us to provide the best care and facilities for everyone, yet when we face a situation like this, no one takes responsibility. No one is willing to own up to it. Our demand is clear. This isn't just about our specific centre. The exam shouldn't just be retaken at our centre; it needs to be cancelled and reconducted across the entire country. It must be cancelled nationwide," Sharma added. Earlier this year, widespread protests over the NEET-UG paper were held across the country. A re-examination was held on June 21.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from news agency ANI).

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