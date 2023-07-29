Jaipur rains: Incessant rainfall causes waterlogging in various parts of city

Heavy rains at various parts of Jaipur since Friday night, have left many areas submerged. People faced problems due to the accumulation of water in many other low-lying areas and roads.

Incessant rainfall hit normal life in Jaipur where many areas faced waterlogging today. Heavy rains have been pounding the district since Friday night, leaving many areas around Sikar Road and Jal Mahal submerged. People faced problems due to the accumulation of water in many other low-lying areas and roads. Rainwater accumulated on Tonk Road, SMS Hospital premises, B2 Bypass, Jawahar Nagar, and Vidyadhar Nagar among others.

Rainwater entered the basement of the government hospital in Gangauri Bazar. Waterlogging led to traffic jams on several roads including the Jaipur-Ajmer highway. Rajasthan Food and Civil Supplies Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas visited several rains-hit areas in the city and gave necessary directions to officials.

State Disaster Response Force commandant Rajkumar Gupta said SDRF teams were alert and engaged in rescue and relief works in different areas. Several cars and other vehicles broke down causing trouble for other commuters. Many colonies in low-lying areas faced waterlogging.

"I have visited several areas and issued directions to officials of the Municipal Corporation to provide relief to people. Mud pumps are being used to remove water from low-lying areas," he said. According to the weather department, heavy rainfall is likely to continue in Jaipur and Bharatpur today.

"Due to the formation of a new circulation system, there is a strong possibility of heavy rainfall activities in the districts under the Bharatpur and Jaipur divisions of North-East Rajasthan from August 1," the department said.

On the other hand, heavy to very heavy rainfall occurred at some places in eastern Rajasthan during the 24-hour period till Saturday morning.

Jaipur recorded a maximum of 16 cm rainfall, followed by Lalsot in Dausa which received 12 cm rainfall. Bhim (Rajsamand), Atru (Baran), and Neem ka Thana (Sikar) recorded 9, 8 and 7 cm of rainfall, respectively, while many other areas received below 7 cm rain during this period.