Jaipur murder: Uncle alleges law student also killed her father, police probe 2025 death

Ayushi Sharma, a law student from Jaipur, who was arrested for allegedly killing her mother is now also accused of killing her father. Her uncle has alleged that Ayushi killed her father last year.

Ayushi Sharma, a law student from Jaipur, who was arrested for allegedly killing her mother is now also accused of killing her father. Her uncle has alleged that Ayushi killed her father last year.

Father killed by daughter too?

According to reports, Vijay Sharma, Ayushi’s father, had died last year after a prolonged illness.

Amid the police probe into the murder of Jaipur resident Neeraj Sharma, the probe has now expanded to include the death of her husband in 2025, due to a new allegation from Neeraj’s brother claiming his death was not natural.

The police are now working on the new angle in the investigation, examining claims pointing to Vijay's daughter’s, Ayushi Sharma, involvement in her father’s death allegedly linked to her family property and a government job.

What is the case?

An SUV run over Neeraj Sharma on July 3 in Jaipur after which the police arrested her daughter, Ayushi, for alleged conspiracy to kill her mother.

Ayushi is a 23-year-old final-year LLB student, who allegedly hired contract killers for Rs 7 lakh. According to police, her cousin, Balram alias Ravi, who remains absconding in the case, and one of her uncles were also involved in the conspiracy. The police said that Ayushi had planned to kill her mother but in a way that looks like a road accident.

Neeraj Sharma was a clerk at a Jaipur court who had got the job on grounds of her husband’s, Vijay Sharma, death who was a court master.

According to Police, Neeraj, a lower division clerk (LDC), was run over by a Scorpio SUV, under conscious planning, in Jaipur's Pratap Nagar on July 3. Seven people, including Ayushi, have been arrested in the case.

Police further said the investigation has revealed that Ayushi was eyeing the government job in place of her mother along with the family property.

Now, Ayushi's uncle Rakesh Sharma, has claimed that she also killed her father and that Ayushi and her cousin Balram moved his father to an unknown hospital after he suffered a brain stroke and for three months had kept her father’s whereabouts a secret from her family.