Jaipur Minor Rape: Rapist of 7-yr-old caught on CCTV, Rajasthan govt gives Rs 5 lakh to family - Latest updates

A seven-year-old was abducted and raped by an unidentified person on Monday in Jaipur's Shastri Nagar. The girl was found in a wounded state near a nullah in Amanishah. The family members of the survivor rushed her immediately to the nearby Kavantiya Hospital from where the survivor was further referred to JK Lawn Hospital.

Here are 5 things you need to know about the incident:

1. The suspect picked the seven-year-old girl from her home in Shastrinagar by pretending to be her father's friend. "The culprit lured the girl from near her house into a vehicle around 8 pm yesterday and raped her. After two hours, he dropped her at the same spot from where she was picked up. A medical checkup was conducted and a case registered. Several teams are working to nab the offender," Jaipur Police Commissioner Anand Srivastava said.

2. CCTV footage has surfaced which shows the girl being taken away from her home by the suspect on a motorbike.

3. A large no of people gathered in front of the hospital to protest against this heinous act. Protests turned violent on Tuesday in the city with people pelting stones at the police sent to control the mob, vandalizing cars. Protestors also torched 160 vehicles. "Some people had gathered in the area to protest. When the police tried to disperse the crowd, they started pelting stones. Some vehicles were damaged and a few police officers were also injured. We have registered a case and arrested 16 people," Srivastava said.

4. Compensation of 5 lakhs was announced by the Rajasthan Government to the victim's family. Congress leader Mahesh Joshi and party MLA Amin Kagzi met the family members and handed over a cheque of Rs 5 lakh to the victim's father.

5. The police suspended internet services in 13 police stations in Jaipur from 2 pm on July 2 to 10 am on July 3 to prevent rumour mongering. Jaipur divisional commissioner issued orders to mobile internet provider companies to suspend internet in Ramganj, Galta Gate, Manak Chowk, Subhas Chowk, Brahmpuri, Nahargarh, Kotwali, Sanjay Circle, Shastri Nagar, Bhatta Basti, Lal Kothi, Adarsh Nagar and Sadar police stations.