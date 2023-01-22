Jaipur Metro: Mansarovar-Badi Chaupar timings changed, Line to be extended to Ajmer Road Bypass, Transport Nagar

The Jaipur Metro will now start an hour early and will end the day an hour late.

Jaipur is one of the most important cities in north-western India. The city is also a massive commercial centre, with trade interests in both Mumbai and Delhi. The city is also a tourist magnet with many historical sites. Metro services have already started in Jaipur. It is a major milestone when it comes to rebuilding the city's infrastructure. The authorities already have a plan to expand the metro lines in the pink city. Meanwhile, the Jaipur Metro Rail Corporation has tweaked the timings between Mansarovar and Badi Chaupur stations. Here are the revised timings of the Jaipur Metro.

The Jaipur Metro will now start an hour early and will end the day an hour late. The decision has been taken to absorb the pressure of passengers that is likely to increase because of the upcoming exams. Instead of 178 trips, the Jaipur Metro will carry out 190. These timings will be applicable at least till March 20. According to metro officials, the Jaipur Metro will start at 5.20 am instead of 6.20 am, and will cultimante at 10.20 pm instead of 9.20 pm. There will be a train at all stations every 10 minutes.

It normally takes 35 minutes for the train starting at Mansarovar to reach Badi Chaupar. It stops at 9 stations.

Meanwhile, JMRC has signed an MoU with DMRC regarding expansansion of the line. Under Phase 1 D, Mansarovar line will be expanded till the 200-feet Ajmer Road Bypass. Under Phase 1 C, Badi Chaupar will be expanded till Transport Nagar. They have appointed a general consultant for this work.