Jaipur: Fake Apple support call centre busted, 14 arrested for duping US citizens

Jaipur Police busted a fake international call centre operating from a flat on Sirsi Road and arrested 14 people for allegedly targeting foreign nationals.

Jaipur Police has busted a fake Apple support call centre that was allegedly targeting US citizens and arrested 14 people from a flat in the city. Police carried out the operation on Sirsi Road, where the accused allegedly duped foreign nationals by posing as Apple customer support executives.

How the fraud was being operated

Police said a call centre at Manglam Grand Residency was involved in a scam targeting individuals in the United States. The scammers sent fake SMS alerts about pre-approved charges for Apple products. When victims called back, they were impersonated as Apple support staff, requesting payments of USD 399, USD 499 and USD 699 for purported technical support to cancel or process these charges.

The raid involved Bindayaka police, Jaipur West District Special Team, and the Rajasthan Cyber Crime Control Centre, which acted on specific intelligence regarding cyber fraud. DCP Prashant Kiran indicated that the operation targeted a group involved in an organised fake tech support scam.

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Seizure and investigation

Police seized 13 laptops, 24 mobile phones, and various technical equipment from a location, leading to the arrest of 14 suspects who are currently being interrogated. Authorities are analysing these digital devices to uncover details about the number of US citizens targeted, the extent of fraud, the international calling network involved, and potential additional connections to the operation.

According to officials, the probe will also look into the gang's money trail, foreign connections, and methods for obtaining US contact information. On the basis of forensic examination of phones and laptops, more measures will be implemented.