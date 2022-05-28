Search icon
Jaipur: 3 women aged under 30, four-year-old boy, infant found dead in well

Jaipur: All five were from the same family. They were missing since May 25.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 28, 2022, 04:23 PM IST

Meeno ka Mohalla, Jaipur: They had gone to a market, the police said (Representational)

Jaipur: The bodies of five people, including a newborn, were found floating in a well in Jaipur's Dudu area on Saturday. All the deceased belong to the same family. The police said these members used to live in Meeno ka Mohalla and had left home on May 25 saying they were going to a market. Their family members had filed a missing complaint.

The police said the family members had put posters at several locations in order to locate them.

All of them were under 30. The deceased were identified as sisters Kali Devi (27), Mamta Meena (23) and Kamlesh Meena (20), and Harshit (4) and a 20-day-old baby.

The three women were married in the same family. 

The police have sent the bodies for the post-mortem examination.

The police are exploring the suicide angle. Investigation is underway. 

With inputs from PTI

