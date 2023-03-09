Search icon
Jaipur: Drunk police officers pour petrol on private parts of 50-year-old constable

Some inebriated police officers doused petrol on private part of the constable stationed inside their own police station in Rajasthan's Jaipur

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 09, 2023, 10:58 PM IST

Jaipur: Drunk police officers pour petrol on private parts of 50-year-old constable
Photo: Zee Media Bureau (Image for representation)

In Jaipur, Rajasthan, on Holi Day, a shameful event involving police officers have come to light. Some inebriated police officers doused the constable stationed inside their own police station with petrol. The cop was quickly escorted to the adjacent government hospital and admitted while still unconscious. The constable's health is currently reported to be healthy.

The incident happened in the Shiprapath police station, which received the Police Commissionerate's top police station award. Police officers Sawai, Roshan, and Chhotu were playing Holi while intoxicated, Aaj Tak reported. In the meantime, they poured an entire container of petrol into the genitalia of Constable Kishan Singh, a 50-year-old driver. The victim policeman told his senior officers about the horrific incident after it happened and demanded for justice.

Complaint sent to police station's WhatsApp group

Following that, the victim constable shared details about the occurrence in his police station on the police station's WhatsApp group. He claimed that there are persons that play Holi with gasoline in our police station. The behaviour that was displayed towards me falls under the label of indiscipline.

According to media sources, the officer will file a case in order to pursue further legal action. There has been a commotion at the Shipra Path police station ever since. Police department representatives have been silent throughout this entire situation. Authorities are accused of treating it casually and beginning to cover it up.

