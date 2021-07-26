Jaipur doctor dies in Himachal Pradesh landslide, minutes after tweeting photo

A 28-year-old ayurvedic doctor, Dr Deepa Sharma, was among nine tourists who were killed in a landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district on Sunday. She was killed after her vehicle was hit by falling rocks following multiple landslides. The incident happened minutes after she had tweeted that she is "standing at India's last point where civilians are allowed."

Deepa Sharma, who hailed from Rajasthan's capital Jaipur, had gone to Himachal to celebrate her 38th birthday. Deepa's Twitter feed was filled with pictures from her Himachal trip and in her last tweet, she was posing at Nagasti ITBP check-post at 12.59 PM. Multiple landslides occurred near Basteri on Sangla-Chitkul road at 1.25 pm, reports said, minutes after she shared the photo. Alongside the photo, she had written, "Standing at the last point of India where civilians are allowed. Beyond this point around 80 kms ahead we have border with Tibet whom china has occupied illegally".

Standing at the last point of India where civilians are allowed. Beyond this point around 80 kms ahead we have border with Tibet whom china has occupied illegally. pic.twitter.com/lQX6Ma41mG — Dr.Deepa Sharma (@deepadoc) July 25, 2021

Deepa's brother, Mahesh Kumar Sharma, informed the internet about the death of the Ayurvedic doctor and said she was going to Spiti to celebrate her birthday and had purchased a new professional camera and smartphone for the trip.

He wrote, "My sister deepa Sharma going for spiti tour on her upcoming 38th birthday on 29 July. She was very happy for this planned trip. She purchased new professional camera and new smartphone for it. She love nature and now my sister die in the lap of nature.may her soul rest in peace."

"Life is nothing without mother nature," Deepa had written in one of her tweets.

Life is nothing without mother nature. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/5URLVYJ6oJ — Dr.Deepa Sharma (@deepadoc) July 24, 2021

Many people on Twitter condoled her death, as Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri wrote, "OMG. Can’t believe that Deepa is no more. I have been told that she died in a landslide today. Till 8hrs ago she was sending photos from Himalayas. Such a lively, aware person. Have no words. May God give her family strength. Prayers. ॐ शांति।"

Other people who died in landslides on Sunday were identified as Pratiksha Sunil Patil from Maharashtra, Amogh Bapat and Satish Katakbar from Chhattisgarh, Umarav Singh from Delhi and Kumar Ulhar Ved Pathak, Anurag Bihani, Maya Devi and Richa Bihani.