Jaipur: Dayodaya express derailed from track; engine overturned, no casualties reported

Dayodaya Express while its way to Ajmer from Jabalpur, derailed in Jaipur on Friday. As per the latest reports, some passengers sustained minor injuries in the mishap but nothing is official yet.

The incident blocked the railway line which led to a delay of several other trains. The rescuse operation began as soon as authorities came to know about the accident.

The railways administration launched a helpline number where people can get details about the accident. Senior railway officials said that only the loco pilot sustained minor injuries in the accident. No passenger was hurt.

(It’s a developing story and will be updated.)