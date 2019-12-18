Jaipur 2008 serial blasts: Four accused convicted by special court

Four persons on Wednesday were convicted by a special court in Jaipur in connection with the 2008 Jaipur serial blast case.

Out of the five accused brought before the court for the judgment, one of them was acquitted. The court gave him the benefit of doubt.

The names of the convicts are Mohammad Shahbaz Hussain, Mohammad Saif aka Carreon, Mohammad Sarwar Azmi, Mohammad Saif alias Saifurrahman Ansari and Mohammad Salman.

The four have been convicted under sections of IPC, Prevention of Unlawful Activities Act, Explosives Act, and PDPP Act.

A total of 8 FIRs related to the matter were registered in different police stations connected with these blasts. The Rajasthan Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) investigated the case and a charge-sheet was filed against five people.

The blasts were a series of 9 synchronized bomb blasts that took place on May 13, 2008, at different locations in the capital of Rajasthan especially crowded market areas and near a Hanuman temple in Jaipur killing more than 70 people.

RDX was suspected to be used, which was set off from cycles near Tripolia Bazar, Johari Bazar, Manas Chowk, Badi Choupal and Choti Choupal, which were located within a 2km radius of the old city.

Harkat-ul-Jihad-al-Islam, a terrorist organization based in Bangladesh was suspected to be behind the attack.