INDIA

Jaipur: 10 killed, 40 injured after drunken truck driver crashes into vehicles in a long rampage

A dumper truck driver killed at least ten people, and approximately 50 others were injured after allegedly driving drunk for around five kilometers in Rajasthan's Jaipur. In a separate incident, a trolley truck overturned in the Loha Mandi in Jaipur.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Nov 03, 2025, 04:18 PM IST

A dumper truck driver killed at least ten people, and approximately 50 others were injured after allegedly driving drunk for around five kilometers in Rajasthan's Jaipur, according to officials. Due to intoxication, the truck, which was coming at full speed, lost control on Lohamandi Road, crashed into several vehicles on its way.

According to eyewitnesses, the driver appeared to be drunk but did not stop for a minute and kept driving even after ramming into many vehicles, blindly crushing anything that came in the way.

The killing spree came to a halt when the truck suddenly stopped after a big crash that destroyed several vehicles completely. Rescue teams and local police immediately took action and rescued the injured and those stuck under the rubble.

The injured have been admitted to nearby hospitals, said officials who have been investigating the identities of the deceased. Police apprehended the driver and have done medical tests to confirm alcohol intake.

In a separate incident, at least ten people died and several others sustained serious injuries after a trolley truck overturned in the Loha Mandi in Rajasthan's capital city of Jaipur.

In an earlier incident, a tempo traveller coming from Kolayat, Bikaner, collided with a parked trailer on the Bharat Mala Highway in Phalodi. At least 15 passengers of the bus, carrying 18 people, were killed, and two others were injured in the Jaipur road accident. 

