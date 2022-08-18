Jailed LeT terrorist fatally shot after he snatches cop's rifle, fires on police team

File Photo

A jailed Pakistani Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist was fatally shot after stealing a police officer's rifle and firing at a police team that had taken him to a location near the International Border to effect weapons recovery.

Mukesh Singh, Additional Director General of Police, Jammu Zone, said a police officer was also injured in the incident and was hospitalised.

The terrorist has been identified as Mohd Ali Hussain alias 'Qasim' alias 'Jehangir,' who was imprisoned at Kot Balwal. According to the officer, the terrorist's name was revealed during the investigation of an arms dropping case via drone from Pakistan on February 24 in the Arnia sector.

"A Jammu suspect revealed that the Pakistani prisoner was involved in drone droppings and is the main operative of the LeT and Al-Badr terror groups. He was brought before the Court upon his release from jail, and police remand was granted," the ADGP said.

During prolonged questioning, the accused admitted his role in the Arnia weapon dropping case and revealed two locations where the arms and ammunition dropped by drone were hidden.

"To recover the weapons, a police team and a concerned magistrate went to the location one by one. Though no recovery was made in the first place, a packet of arms, ammunition, and explosives was recovered in the second place, namely Toph village (near International Border) in Phallian Mandal area," according to the ADGP.

''He fired at the police party and tried to flee from the spot. In retaliation, the accused got injured and was shifted to GMC hospital Jammu along with the injured police official,” he said, adding the terrorist later succumbed.

The ADGP asserted that the dropped packet is being investigated with the assistance of the bomb disposal squad.