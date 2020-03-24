Jail of up to two years, fine: List of offences and penalties for violaters of coronavirus lockdown

As per the guidelines issued by the ministry, District Magistrates shall deploy Executive Magistrates as incident commander to oversee the overall implementation of these measures.

The Union Home Ministry on Tuesday issued strict guidelines for the enforcement of 21-day complete nationwide lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to combat the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The government has invoked the National Disaster Management Act which may result in imprisonment of up to two years for any violation of lockdown imposed in the wake of the threat posed by the COVID-19.

To ensure strict implementation of these measures, the government has invoked Sections 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management of Act which mandate up to two years of imprisonment for any violation by individuals, companies or officials involved in implementation, it said.

"In compliance of the said Order of NDMA, Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued an Order dated 24.03.2020 under Section 10(2)(l) of the Disaster Management Act, directing the Ministries/ Departments of Government of India, State/Union Territory Governments and State/ Union Territory Authorities to take effective measures for ensuring social distancing so as to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the country. The Order shall remain in force, in all parts of the country, for a period of 21 days with effect from 25.03.2020," the MHA said in a press release.

"The Ministries/ Departments of Government of India and State Governments/Union Territory Administrations, have been directed to ensure strict implementation of these Orders. The implementation of these measures will be monitored by MHA," it said.

This came after Prime Minister Modi in his address to the nation said the decision will have an economic cost but saving people's lives is of the paramount interest to his government.

This is necessary for a decisive battle against the coronavirus outbreak, the Prime Minister said.

"If we don't handle these 21 days well, then our country, your family will go backwards by 21 years," he said.

Experts and the experience of countries fighting the deadly virus make it clear that the social distancing is the only way to combat the disease, Modi said.

"Some people are under the misconception that social distancing is only necessary for sick people. It is not right to think. Social distancing is for every citizen, for every family, for every member of the family," he said.

"Every state in the country, every union territory, every district, every village, every town, every street-locality is now being locked down. To save India, every citizen of India is being barred from exiting homes. A Lakshman Rekha has been drawn at the door of your house. Don't leave your house," Modi said.

Underlining the massive danger of the coronavirus, Modi said any negligence in these 21 days will "push the country and your families by 21 years."