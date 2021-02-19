Jai Shri Ram is not a political slogan, BJP will win 200+ seats in the upcoming Bengal Elections: Amit Shah

West Bengal Assembly Election 2021 is round the corner. In the upcoming elections, the real fight will be between the Bharatiya Janata Party and the ruling Trinamool Congress. On behalf of BJP, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has taken command of the battle for Bengal. At present, Amit Shah is on a two-day visit to Bengal.

From Kolkata, Home Minister Amit Shah in an EXCLUSIVE interview with Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary opened up about the upcoming Bengal polls, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the violence that is pertaining in Bengal. In his conversation, Shah said that Mamta Banerjee has failed to bring change in Bengal. The people of the country have full faith in Narendra Modi.

Amit Shah said that the mood of the country has changed, the mood of Bengal will also change. He said that whoever is doing violence in Bengal is not safe anymore. Whoever will come under the scrutiny of investigation of violence, action will be taken against them.

'Is Mamata Banerjee over-hyped'?

Responding to a question that whether Mamata Banerjee place and stature is over-hyped in national politics and, Amit Shah responded that Mamata has been the Chief Minister of such a large state for two consecutive terms and has been a big leader, so there was no dilemma in his mind about her being a big leader. However, Amit Shah added that Mamata had now become a failure and the people of Bengal, have understood that. Amit Shah added that he has never denied and will never deny Mamata Banerjee's political stature.

'Sonar-Bangla's dream will come true'

Home Minister Amit Shah said that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has taken the politics of appeasement in Bengal to a new level. "Our first priority is to improve law and order in Bengal. Due to the communists, a culture of violence has come up in Bengal politics. Now we are going to form the government in West Bengal taking everything into consideration. Sonar-Bangla dream will come true. 'Sonar Bangla' means, every youth will get employment," Amit Shah said

'Serious question on law and order'

Questioning the law and order situation in Bengal, Home Minister Amit Shah said that there is so much violence in Bengal that the common man is scared, but post elections, it will be the turn of TMC goons to seek security. Responding to a question on Citizenship Act, Amit Shah said that CAA is the law of the country and will be applicable to all places. "No movement can stop the path of change in the country. We have fulfilled Congress's promise on citizenship to refugees. We have fulfilled the promise of 70 years in just one year," Amit Shah said.

'BJP will get 200+ seats'

Home Minister Amit Shah once again claimed victory in Bengal. In response to Zee News' Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary's question on how many seats BJP will win in Bengal, Amit Shah said that BJP will get 200+ seats in West Bengal. Shah added that in 2019 Lok Sabha elections, everyone was apprehensive about the claim of victory of 20 MPs, but everyone saw our performance. The people of Bengal are with the BJP. Only the anti-BJP vote is yet to be divided in Bengal. In Bengal, BJP has got its voters. There is nobody even close to giving any competition to Narendra Modi.

'Jai Shri Ram against appeasement'

Home Minister Amit Shah said that the politics of appeasement in Bengal will end. He said that the aim of BJP is to establish good governance within Bengal. On the question of Mamata Banerjee's allegations, Shah said that the BJP was accused of communalism even during Indira Gandhi's tenure. But Mamata Banerjee should be asked why she was depriving the people of Bengal from getting benefits of the Central schemes?

On the question of Mamata's displeasure on Jai Shri Ram slogan, Home minister said that Jai Shri Ram slogan is against appeasement politics. Jai Shri Ram is not a political slogan.