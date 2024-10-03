Twitter
"Jai Mata Di!" PM Modi extends wishes to citizens on the occasion of Navratri

'MS Dhoni ne mukka…': Ex-cricketer reveals when CSK captain lost his cool during IPL match

Mithun Chakraborty says he started 'acting like Al Pacino' after winning National Award: 'Aisa lag raha tha...'

Israel launches airstrike in Lebanon's Beirut, 5 killed

This Rajesh Khanna actress rejected role that made Zeenat Aman a superstar, refused to marry Shammi Kapoor due to..

India

"Jai Mata Di!" PM Modi extends wishes to citizens on the occasion of Navratri

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended warm greetings to citizens of India on Navratri's occasion. Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath shared wishes on social media.

DNA Web Team

Updated : Oct 03, 2024, 09:35 AM IST

"Jai Mata Di!" PM Modi extends wishes to citizens on the occasion of Navratri
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday extended greetings to fellow Indians on the first day of Navratri, wishing everyone an "auspicious" festival.

"I wish all my countrymen a very Happy Navratri. May this holy festival dedicated to Shakti Vandana prove to be auspicious for everyone. Jai Mata Di!" PM Modi wrote in a post on X.

 

"On the first day of Navratri, I pray to Maa Shailputri with folded hands! May everyone be blessed by her grace. This prayer to the Goddess is for all of you," he wrote on X.

 

Home Minister Amit Shah also conveyed his wishes to the fellow Indians , praying for the "welfare, happiness and peace" for the world on the auspicious occassion.

"Heartiest greetings to all countrymen on the sacred festival of Navratri. Navratri is a great festival of worship of Shakti, accumulation of spiritual energy and worship of nine forms of Ma Ambe, the mother of the universe. I pray to Ma Durga for the welfare, happiness and peace of the entire world," Amit Shah wrote in a post on X.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath shared his wishes with the public in a post on X, expressing hopes for "happiness, peace, and prosperity" for the fellow countrymen.

"Wishing all devotees and residents of the state a heartfelt congratulations and best wishes on the sacred festival of worshipping Adi Shakti Maa Durga, 'Sharadiya Navratri'! May Maa Bhagwati bless everyone's life with happiness, peace, prosperity, and good health. This is my prayer," CM Yogi wrote in a post on X.

Temples across the country witnessed a surge of devotees coming together to celebrate the first day of the nine-day festival dedicated to worshipping Goddess Durga.

Shardiya Navratri is a vibrant and sacred Hindu festival that spans nine nights, celebrating the divine feminine energy embodied by Goddess Durga. Observed in the lunar month of Ashwin, this festival is marked by fervent worship, elaborate rituals, and cultural performances.

Each day is dedicated to a different form of the goddess, symbolizing various aspects of strength, compassion, and wisdom. Devotees engage in fasting, singing devotional songs, and participating in traditional dances like Garba and Dandiya, creating a joyful atmosphere. '

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
