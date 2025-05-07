The operation targeted nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), in response to the April 22 Pahalgam attack that resulted in the deaths of 26 civilians.

Operation Sindoor: Following the execution of 'Operation Sindoor' by the Indian Armed Forces, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his strong support for the military action. The operation targeted nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), in response to the April 22 Pahalgam attack that resulted in the deaths of 26 civilians.

In his tweet, Yogi Adityanath wrote: “जय हिंद! जय हिंद की सेना!” ("Jai Hind! Victory to the Indian Army!"). His message celebrated the courage and swift action of the Indian Armed Forces in dismantling terrorist infrastructure linked to the attack.

The operation was described by the Indian government as "focused, measured, and non-escalatory," specifically targeting terror camps while avoiding civilian areas and military installations in Pakistan.

The Pahalgam attack targeted tourists in the Baisaran Valley, with militants reportedly singling out individuals based on religion. The Resistance Front, linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba, initially claimed responsibility but later retracted its statement. Investigations suggest involvement of Pakistani nationals and support from Pakistan's intelligence agency, ISI.

In retaliation, India suspended the Indus Waters Treaty, expelled Pakistani diplomats, and closed its airspace to Pakistani airlines. Pakistan retaliated by suspending visas for Indian nationals and closing its airspace to Indian aircraft.

