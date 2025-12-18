FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

‘Jahannum main jaye’: Giriraj Singh’s shocking statement to woman defending Nitish Kumar over Hijab row lands him in trouble, what happened?

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was under scrutiny due to the Hijab controversy for the fourth day on Thursday. However, Union minister and BJP leader Giriraj Singh came to his defence after he pulled down a Muslim woman's veil in public.

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Dec 18, 2025, 10:48 PM IST

‘Jahannum main jaye’: Giriraj Singh’s shocking statement to woman defending Nitish Kumar over Hijab row lands him in trouble, what happened?
Giriraj Singh landed in trouble after 'go to hell' remark
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was under scrutiny due to the Hijab controversy for the fourth day on Thursday. However, Union minister and BJP leader Giriraj Singh came to his defence after he pulled down a Muslim woman's veil in public. Singh gave a strong defence amid loud opposition from the opposition.  

What was the viral incident all about? 

A video of the incident is going viral, which is widely being circulated and has sparked a major political row. The incident took place on Monday at the chief minister’s secretariat in Patna during an event where Ayush doctors had gathered to receive their letters of appointment. When a Muslim woman came up to receive her letter, Kumar saw her ‘naqab’, and asked, “what is this?” and then immediately removed her veil. 

The opposition parties have since been demanding an unconditional apology while others have been articulating their distress. Meanwhile, Giriraj Singh intervened right at the centre of the row and said it is up to the woman to refuse the appointment or “go to hell”. 

Singh’s remarks drew criticism from many opposition leaders, with one of them saying the BJP leader had a “cheap mentality”. 

Singh was responding to Monday's incident in Patna where Kumar pulled the ‘naqab’ (veil) off the face of the newly-recruited AYUSH doctor while she was receiving her letter of appointment. 

Various Opposition members had termed Kumar’s act “shameful”. Singh defended Nitish Kumar claiming he has “not done anything wrong”. “If someone is going to collect an appointment letter, should they not show their face? Is this some Islamic country? Nitish Kumar acted as a guardian,” he argued.  “If you are going to get a passport, do you not show your face? When you go to the airport, do you not show your face? People talk about Pakistan and Englishtan, but this is India. In India, the rule of law prevails,” Singh further said and added that Kumar did the right thing. 

When asked about the reports claiming that the woman refused to take up the job after the incident, he said, “Whether she refuses the job or goes to hell, that's her choice (Woh refuse kare ya jahannum mein jaye)."

