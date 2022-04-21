Jahangirpuri violence: Congress delegation stopped by police from entering area

Illegal constructions demolition in New Delhi (Image: EFE)

Congress leaders, carrying party chief Sonia Gandhi's message of harmony, on Thursday said they were stopped by the police from meeting the residents of violence-hit Jahangirpuri where an anti-encroachment drive was conducted by the North MCD a day before. The delegation of Congress leaders, including former Union minister Ajay Maken and AICC in-charge of the state unit Shaktisinh Gohil, attacked the BJP over the demolition drive in Jahangirpuri, terming it "illegal and against the poor people".

"We were guided by party president Sonia Gandhi to meet the affected people in Jahangirpuri, convey the 'Sadbhavna Sandesh' to the locals and extend support to them but police did not allow us," said a member of the delegation.

The demolition drive conducted by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation to remove encroachments was stopped following a Supreme Court order on Wednesday. Maken told reporters that the drive was an attack on the poor people and their means of livelihood. Citing court judgements, he said the drive was conducted by violating rules. "This demolition is illegal. I was an urban development minister too, and I know how laws work. They cannot do this without any prior notice. BJP leaders are lying," Maken said.

Gohil also hit out at the BJP, saying the anti encroachment drive was an attempt to divert attention from rising inflation in the country.

Delhi Congress president Anil Kumar asked why the chief minister has not visited the area. "How come bulldozers are being allowed when there's section 144 imposed here. One sided action is being taken. They are targeting Muslims. We are here to ensure they get justice," he said.

READ | Babita Phogat on Jahangirpuri violence: Everyone knows which society instigates riots

Some leaders, including Anil Kumar, sat on dharna at the spot but were asked by the police to move. The 15 member delegation also comprised Mahila Congress president Neta D'suza, minority department chairman Imran Pratapgariya, SC cell chairman Rajesh Lilothia and several office bearers of the Delhi unit.

Jahangirpuri witnessed violent clashes, including stone pelting, arson and firing, between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession on Saturday. Eight police personnel and a local resident had sustained injuries.