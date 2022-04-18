Jahangirpuri violence case: Third Shobha Yatra did not have permission, say Delhi Police

Pic Courtesy: IANS

Delhi Police had denied permission to take out a third ‘Shobha Yatra’ in the Jahangirpuri area to mark Hanuman Jayanti on Saturday, which later resulted in violent clashes between two groups of people in the area.

"A case under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the organisers for taking out a third procession on the evening of April 16 in the Jahangirpuri area without any permission," said Deputy Commissioner of Police, Usha Rangnani.

READ | Jahangirpuri violence: Fresh tensions in Delhi after police attacked by family of accused

However, the first two processions which were taken out earlier in the day had due permission from the police.

Special CP (Law and Order), Dependra Pathak, said the organisers took the permission from Delhi Police on March 25 and March 31 for the first two processions that were taken out at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., respectively.

"Request for the third Shobha Yatra was made on Friday night, which was denied by the police," the officer said.

Earlier on Monday, Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana said in a media briefing that at the time of violence, police were present in adequate numbers and initially the force even managed to separate both the groups.

Nine persons, including eight policemen, were injured in the clashes.

READ | Jahangirpuri violence: VHP and Bajrang Dal members booked for taking out religious procession

"This shows that the police efficiently did their job, which prevented injury to the public," Asthana said.