Jahangirpuri violence case: Accused who opened fire sent to 4-day police custody

Pic Courtesy: IANS & ANI

Sonu alias Imam alias Yunus, accused in the Jahangirpuri violence, was sent to four days of police custody on Tuesday by the Rohini court in Delhi. “Rohini court sent an accused named Sonu alias Imam alias Yunus to four days of police custody in connection with the Jahangirpuri violence case,” news agency ANI tweeted.

Jahangirpuri violence case | Accused Sonu alias Imam alias Yunus being taken to Rohini court pic.twitter.com/8vouLYs5kG — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2022

The 28-year-old, alleged to have fired shots at the time of the clashes in north-west Delhi`s Jahangirpuri on April 16, was arrested by Delhi Police on Monday. Identified as Sonu alias Imam alias Yunus, the accused is a resident of C Block in Jahangirpuri.

A video had been circulated on social media of the same person, wearing a blue kurta, and opening fire amid the communal clashes. He was nabbed by the Special Staff of the northwest district police.