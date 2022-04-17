Jahangirpuri violence: 14 arrested after Delhi Hanuman Jayanti clash, 10 police teams formed

A report regarding the Jahangirpuri violence will be submitted to the Home Ministry at the earliest.

The reports of communal violence have taken the country by storm as after states such as Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal, a violent brawl broke out in the national capital Delhi in the Jahangirpuri area during a procession on Hanuman Jayanti.

Earlier, nine arrests were made by the Delhi Police in connection with the Jagangirpuri violence in Delhi. Now, five more people have been arrested on Sunday in connection with the Jahangirpuri violence, informed Deputy Commissioner of Police North-West Usha Rangnani.

With this, fourteen people have been arrested so far, added the DCP. "One of the accused who opened fire has also been arrested. The pistol used in the commission of the crime has been recovered from his possession," added the DCP, as per ANI reports.

Further, heavy security has been deployed in Jahangirpuri and other parts of Delhi to make sure that no further disturbances are caused due to the communal incident.

"After Delhi’s sensitive incident, a flag march is being conducted by police with the goal to create an atmosphere of faith and security for the public. I appeal to the public to maintain peace and not pay heed to rumours," said Love Kumar, Joint Police Commissioner (Law and Order).

Clashes broke out between two groups after stone-pelting incidents were reported from the Jahangirpuri area in the national capital on Saturday evening during a procession. Delhi Police has registered a case and started the investigation of the incident.

Further, sources have said that the Special Cell of the Crime Branch of Delhi Police is likely to take over the Jahangirpuri violence case in which eight police personnel and a civilian were injured.

Currently, the local police assisted by a team of Special Cell and Crime Branch are investigating the case, which is likely to be transferred to Special Cell. The police are also preparing a detailed report on the matter which will be sent to the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Reports of communal violence have been erupting across the country since the beginning of April, with clashes being recorded in states such as Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Gujarat, and West Bengal during Ram Navami celebrations.

(With inputs from agencies)

