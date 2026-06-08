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Jahangir Khan arrested: Why was TMC leader trying to cross Nepal border?

Jahangir has been facing at least seven FIRs registered at the Falta police station. His arrest was made on extortion charges after he had been on the run for several days.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Jun 08, 2026, 12:38 PM IST

Jahangir Khan arrested: Why was TMC leader trying to cross Nepal border?
TMC's Jahangir 'Pushpa' Khan arrested near Nepal border(Source: ANI)
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Jahangir Khan, the Trinamool Congress candidate who refused to contest the Falta bypoll last month, was arrested by the Special Task Force (STF) near the Nepal border. Khan, Abhishek Banerjee's close aide,  accused of tampering with EVMs by applying tapes on BJP symbols on the EVMs in the South 24 Parganas constituency, was allegedly trying to flee India. 

TMC's Jehangir Khan, who refused to contest the Falta bypoll, arrested 

Jahangir has been facing at least seven FIRs registered at the Falta police station. His arrest was made on extortion charges after he had been on the run for several days. This comes after the Calcutta High Court refused to extend relief and withdrew the interim protection from arrest that had earlier been granted to the Trinamool Congress leader.

The STF had been tracking Khan's movements based on intelligence inputs before carrying out the operation.  Meanwhile, police authorities did not immediately disclose the exact location of the arrest or details of the operation that led to Khan's detention.

Why was he trying to go to Nepal?

While the exact reason hasn't been confirmed by police or Jahangir Khan himself, the TMC leader most likely tried to evade arrest.  When extortion cases are filed, suspects sometimes try to cross into Nepal as the border is open with no immigration check for Indians. The border areas make it harder for police to track someone quickly compared to staying in West Bengal, where the Falta seat case is based. 

Meanwhile, Nepal is a common route people take when trying to go to Gulf/Middle East countries without going through Indian airports. 

About Jahangir Khan 

Jahangir Khan is a close aide of TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee and TMC’s Falta assembly candidate. He had adopted the nickname 'Pushpa' to challenge police observer Ajay Pal Sharma 'Singham', saying, “If he is Singham, then I am Pushpa” after Sharma warned his family before the polls.  During the April 2026 elections, he was accused of voter intimidation and had a highly publicised face-off with Sharma.

The Calcutta High Court had given Khan interim protection from police action in multiple criminal cases post May 4 results, which he claimed were “political vendetta”. But the court later withdrew that protection because it was only meant to let him contest the May 21 Falta repoll, not shield him indefinitely.

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