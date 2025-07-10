Jaguar Fighter jet crash: Who were pilots killed in Rajasthan crash? A young pilot, another had just...

Squadron Leader Lokendra Singh Sindhu, 31, was from Haryana's Rohtak while Flight Lieutenant Rishi Raj Singh, 23, was from Pali in Rajasthan. This is not the lone incident of a Jaguar fighter jet crash this year. The first took place in Haryana's Panchkula and the second near Jamnagar in Gujarat.

It was a happy moment for one of the pilots of the fatal Jaguar fighter jet who had just become a father. For the other, he had started giving wings to his dream. However, the jet that crashed in Rajasthan’s Churu on July 9 took their happiness, dreams and everything away. Squadron Leader Lokendra Singh Sindhu, 31, was from Haryana's Rohtak while Flight Lieutenant Rishi Raj Singh, 23, was from Pali in Rajasthan. This is not the lone incident of a Jaguar fighter jet crash this year. Seven months in the year, three incidents of the British-French supersonic jet attack aircraft crash have taken place. The first took place in Haryana's Panchkula on March 7 and the second near Jamnagar in Gujarat on April 2.

Both the Squadron leader and Flight Lieutenant were promising pilots as they showed dedication and professionalism for which they were well-known. Shortly after the crash, locals rushed to the site and found burning debris. Parts of their burned bodies were found scattered across the crash site, which left the locals devastated.

Who was Squadron Leader Lokender Singh Sindhu?

Lokender Singh Sindhu was commissioned into the Indian Air Force in 2016 and was a seasoned fighter pilot. Although he came from Kheri-Sadh village in Haryana, Rohtak’s Dev Colony was his new home. Sindhu’s father retired as a university superintendent, while his mother is a retired teacher. His son was born only last month, June 10. His wife and the baby were at her parental home in Hisar at the time of the tragedy.

Who was Flight Lieutenant Rishi Raj Singh?

Rishi Raj had recently started his journey at the Indian Air Force and in such a short time demonstrated sharp reflexes, discipline, and unwavering commitment to duty. He was Co-piloting the Jaguar with Squadron Leader Sindhu and was full of courage and aspirations.

The aircraft was a two-seater trainer which was on a routine training mission. The Air Force also said that no civilian property was reportedly damaged in the crash. “IAF deeply regrets the loss of lives and stands firmly with the bereaved families in this time of grief,” IAF said.