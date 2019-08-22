Jaguar crash case: Kolkata restaurateur's son Arsalan granted bail

Arsalan Parvez, the son of the city's popular Arsalan restaurant chain owner Akhtar Parvez, has been granted bail in the Jaguar car crash case involving the death of two Bangladeshi nationals. Arsalan had earlier been suspected by the police to have been driving the Jaguar vehicle that rammed into a police kiosk in Central Kolkata last week.

Both Arsalan and his maternal uncle Mohammed Hamja have been granted bail on a bond of Rs 5000 after they had on Sunday been arrested over the case. However, Arsalan will have to submit his passport with the police, according to the conditions of the bail.

Police investigations revealed that the SUV was, in fact, being driven by Arsalan's elder brother Raghib Parvez, who is now being held by the police till September 3 as the main accused in the case.

The police are also registering cases against several members of the Parvez family under IPC sections for obstruction of justice, misdirecting the police, and harbouring the main accused in this case. The police have even alleged the family of providing false info to the police in a bid to provide protection to Raghib.

The investigating officers received information about the Jaguar vehicle's driver through the car's EDR system or the Event Data Recorder and Infotainment Matrix that contained phone records from the night of the incident.

Besides, the police also grew suspicious after evidence and blood marks from the car suggested that the driver must have wounded his head after impacting the car's windshield during the crash. However, no such scar marks had been found on Arsalan, who was being investigated as the accused in the case. The police were also facing a hurdle with the fact that Arsalan's blood reports showed he was not drunk on the night of the incident.

All of these matched once the sleuths considered Raghib as the accused. Marks of the wound have been found on him, meanwhile, a mechanical test on the Jaguar confirmed their suspicions.

On Wednesday, the detectives deduced that it was not Arsalan, but his elder brother who was behind the steering wheels on the night of the accident. Raghib Parvez was arrested from the Beniapukur area in the city. He had fled to Dubai with the help of his maternal uncle Mohammed Hamja after the incident but had returned later, the police said.

The speeding Jaguar vehicle had jumped a traffic signal and hit another Mercedes car, before crashing into three persons standing under a police controlling booth late Friday night in Kolkata. Two Bangladeshi nationals were later confirmed dead in the incident.