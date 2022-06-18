Jaggi Vasudev launches Green India Challenge 5 in Hyderabad, praises Telangana's green cover

As part of the Save Soil movement, Vasudev started his journey to Bengaluru from Hyderabad on Thursday.

Spiritual guru Jaggi Vasudev has said that the ‘Telangana ku Harita Haram’ and Green India Challenge should serve as a role model to the entire country. He said he was overwhelmed after seeing the lush green cover while entering Telangana.

The spiritual guru warned against indiscriminate use of chemicals on soil. He said it would destroy life on earth and will be a big threat to the future generations. He said there is no alternative to earth and soil, and he hoped the present generation will give the gift of soil to the future generation.

As part of the Save Soil movement, Vasudev started his journey to Bengaluru from Hyderabad on Thursday. On his way, the spiritual guru planted saplings at Golluru forest areas at Shamshabad and declared the launching of the Green India Challenge.

Green India Challenge founder and MP, J Santosh Kumar, and ministers A Indrakaran Reddy, Sabitha Indra Reddy, Satyawati Rathod, also participated in the event and planted saplings. State Forest Minister A Indrakaran Reddy presented a report on Telangana ku Haritha Haram and explained the government’s endeavour to increase the green cover in the state.

Vasudav praised Santosh Kumar for taking up a big task of the plantation programme. He stressed the need to educate people about the importance of conservation of Nature and Environment.

CMO Special Secretary Bhupal Reddy, Special Chief Secretary, Forest, Shanti Kumari, OSD Priyanka Verghese, PCCF head of forest force RM Dobrial, Additional PCCF Sunitha Bhagawat, Cyberabad Police Commissioner Stefen Ravindra, Rangareddy DFO Janaki Ram, Green India Challenge representatives Raghava, Karunakar Reddy and others were also present.