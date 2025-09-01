Jagdeep Dhankhar to live at THIS politician's house after vacating Vice-Presidential residence

Jagdeep Dhankhar was required to vacate the official V-P residence, located near the Parliament House Complex, before the Vice-Presidential election is held on September 9. Dhankhar had moved into the V-P’s official residence in April last year. Read on to know more on this.

More than a month after resigning as the Vice-President of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar has reportedly decided to vacate the official V-P residence. The 74-year-old will be moving to a farmhouse of Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) chief Abhay Singh Chautala in South Delhi's Chattarpur Enclave, according to a report by The Indian Express. Dhankhar has mostly remained out of the public eye since his surprise resignation on July 21, and reportedly stepped out of the official residence for the first time since then to see a dentist on Monday.

Where has Jagdeep Dhankhar been this past month?

According to the report, Dhankhar visited the Army’s Research and Referral Hospital in Dhaula Kuan to see a dentist. "For the past month, he has been walking (inside the V-P house) and meeting his relatives and old friends at his residence," a source told the publication. Dhankhar conveyed to security agencies that he would move to the Chattarpur accommodation around 5 pm on Monday, the source added. "Many of the belongings have already been shifted, while several household items have been moved to a flat inside the V-P’s official residence." they further said. Chautala also confirmed that Dhankhar was shifting to his farmhouse. "We have old family relations, and he did not ask me for a house, I offered him one," he reportedly said.

Why did Jagdeep Dhankhar resign as V-P?

Dhankhar was required to vacate the official V-P residence, located near the Parliament House Complex, before the Vice-Presidential election is held on September 9. Dhankhar had moved into the V-P’s official residence in April last year. Last week, Dhankhar also re-applied for pension as a former legislator. Dhankhar, born in Jhunjhunu district of Rajasthan, has previously served as the Governor of West Bengal. He was appointed the 14th Vice-President in August 2022 and resigned citing health issues. But there has been widespread speculation that the exit was due to his rift with the top brass of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

When will Vice-Presidential poll be held and how is V-P elected?

Voting to elect the next Vice-President of India will be held on Tuesday, September 9. While the BJP-led NDA alliance has fielded Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan for the V-P election, the Congress-led Opposition has gone with former Supreme Court judge B Sudershan Reddy as its pick. The Vice-President is elected by members of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, with nominated members of the Upper House also eligible to vote.