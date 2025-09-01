Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Bigg Boss 19: MASSIVE fight between Tanya Mittal and Zeishan Quadri over smoking room, Farhana Bhat hits Baseer Ali with...: Watch viral videos

Trump's BIG statement after PM Modi meets Xi, Putin: 'Ties with India one-sided disaster'

SA20 2026 Auction: No Indian cricketer in shortlisted pool of 541 players for season four

India’s Forgotten Kitchen Wisdom Could Save Us Rs 1.5 Lakh Crore a Year and Feed Millions

Gautam Adani-led THIS company shows interest in making stealth fighter jet AMCA

This was India’s most educated man with 20 degrees, left IPS, IAS, had tragic death due to...

Assam jolted by 2.6-magnitude quake hours after Afghanistan earthquake; check details

Jagdeep Dhankhar to live at THIS politician's house after vacating Vice-Presidential residence

Ahead of Ashes 2025-26, Australian star bowler faces back injury, his name is...

Ankita Lokhande is heartbroken over Pavitra Rishta's co-star, her 'first friend' Priya Marathe's demise: 'It breaks my heart to even..'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Bigg Boss 19: MASSIVE fight between Tanya Mittal and Zeishan Quadri over smoking room, Farhana Bhat hits Baseer Ali with...: Watch viral videos

Bigg Boss 19: MASSIVE fight between Tanya and Zeishan over smoking room

SA20 2026 Auction: No Indian cricketer in shortlisted pool of 541 players for season four

SA20 2026 Auction: No Indian cricketer in shortlisted pool of 541 players

India’s Forgotten Kitchen Wisdom Could Save Us Rs 1.5 Lakh Crore a Year and Feed Millions

India’s Forgotten Kitchen Wisdom Could Save Us R1.5 Lakh Crore a Year and Feed

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and

HomeIndia

INDIA

Jagdeep Dhankhar to live at THIS politician's house after vacating Vice-Presidential residence

Jagdeep Dhankhar was required to vacate the official V-P residence, located near the Parliament House Complex, before the Vice-Presidential election is held on September 9. Dhankhar had moved into the V-P’s official residence in April last year. Read on to know more on this.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Sep 01, 2025, 06:36 PM IST

Jagdeep Dhankhar to live at THIS politician's house after vacating Vice-Presidential residence
Jagdeep Dhankhar, former Vice-President of India.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

More than a month after resigning as the Vice-President of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar has reportedly decided to vacate the official V-P residence. The 74-year-old will be moving to a farmhouse of Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) chief Abhay Singh Chautala in South Delhi's Chattarpur Enclave, according to a report by The Indian Express. Dhankhar has mostly remained out of the public eye since his surprise resignation on July 21, and reportedly stepped out of the official residence for the first time since then to see a dentist on Monday.

Where has Jagdeep Dhankhar been this past month?

According to the report, Dhankhar visited the Army’s Research and Referral Hospital in Dhaula Kuan to see a dentist. "For the past month, he has been walking (inside the V-P house) and meeting his relatives and old friends at his residence," a source told the publication. Dhankhar conveyed to security agencies that he would move to the Chattarpur accommodation around 5 pm on Monday, the source added. "Many of the belongings have already been shifted, while several household items have been moved to a flat inside the V-P’s official residence." they further said. Chautala also confirmed that Dhankhar was shifting to his farmhouse. "We have old family relations, and he did not ask me for a house, I offered him one," he reportedly said.

Why did Jagdeep Dhankhar resign as V-P?

Dhankhar was required to vacate the official V-P residence, located near the Parliament House Complex, before the Vice-Presidential election is held on September 9. Dhankhar had moved into the V-P’s official residence in April last year. Last week, Dhankhar also re-applied for pension as a former legislator. Dhankhar, born in Jhunjhunu district of Rajasthan, has previously served as the Governor of West Bengal. He was appointed the 14th Vice-President in August 2022 and resigned citing health issues. But there has been widespread speculation that the exit was due to his rift with the top brass of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

When will Vice-Presidential poll be held and how is V-P elected?

Voting to elect the next Vice-President of India will be held on Tuesday, September 9. While the BJP-led NDA alliance has fielded Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan for the V-P election, the Congress-led Opposition has gone with former Supreme Court judge B Sudershan Reddy as its pick. The Vice-President is elected by members of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, with nominated members of the Upper House also eligible to vote.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
MyFlowerTree: Sending love and smiles, one gift at a time
MyFlowerTree: Sending love and smiles, one gift at a time
Watch: Babar Azam left stunned as fan breaches security to hug and kiss Pakistan star on the field
Babar Azam left stunned as fan breaches security to hug and kiss Pakistan star
'This is the real man': Husband dances to cheer wife in labour, wholesome hospital video wins hearts
'This is the real man': Husband dances to cheer wife in labour, wholesome hospit
2.5 billion Gmail users on ALERT: Google warns of potential hacking threats, here's what you should do to stay safe
2.5 billion Gmail users on ALERT: Google warns of potential hacking threats, her
When Ratan Tata had called Mumbai Real estate Tycoon Niranjan Hiranandani months before his death, know what they talked about
When Ratan Tata had called Niranjan Hiranandani months before his death to...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE