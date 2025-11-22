Jagdeep Dhankhar's FIRST public remarks since resignation, says, 'Narrative ke chakkar mein...'

In his first public speech months after his surprise resignation, former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar spoke about the risks of falling into a narrative. He said that it is quite difficult to get out of the "chakravyuh", while also adding that he is not giving his "own example".

Pertinent to note that Dhankhar's sudden resignation from the Vice President post, earlier this year, had taken everyone by surprise. He cited health reasons as he stepped down from the post. Now, he appeared at a book launch of senior RSS functionary Manmohan Vaidya in Bhopal on Friday, i.e., November 21.

During the address, Dhankhar stated, "...Bhagwan kare ki koi narrative ke chakkar mein na fas jaye, iss chakravyuh mein koi fass gaya toh nikalna bada mushkil hain" (God willing, no one gets into the trap of narratives. If one gets into this trap, it is difficult to come out). "I am not giving my example", he added.

"I am not giving my example", he added. On a cryptic note, he further stated, "I can't skip my duty for catching a flight, and friends, my recent past is proof of it." According to a report by PTI, he made the remarks when someone came up to him during the speech, reportedly to remind him that he had to catch a flight back to Delhi.