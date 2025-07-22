Jagdeep Dhankhar resigns as Vice President: Know how much pension, what facilities will he get? Who will handle his duties now?

Dhankhar's resignation has raised questions about his pension, future benefits, and who will now take over his responsibilities.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned from his post on Monday, citing health issues. Dhankhar submitted his resignation to President Droupadi Murmu, stepping down almost two years before completing his term. His resignation has raised questions about his pension, future benefits, and who will now take over his responsibilities.

Salary and pension of the Vice President

The Vice President is a constitutional post. According to a Navbharat Times report, since 2018, the monthly salary for the Vice President has been Rs 4 lakh. Along with this, they are provided with government housing, free travel by train and plane, and free medical treatment.

As per media reports, former Vice Presidents receive 50–60% of their salary as pension. Based on this, Dhankhar may receive around Rs 2 to Rs 2.5 lakh per month as pension. However, the exact amount will depend on his time in office (2022–2025) and official rules.

What facilities will he continue to get?

Former Vice Presidents are entitled to free medical care, including for their family members at government hospitals. They also get free travel by train and air, and may receive a government house or housing allowance based on their situation. Security is also provided as per requirement.

Who will handle the Vice President’s duties now?

The resignation of the Vice President does not stop the work of the Rajya Sabha. According to Article 91 of the Constitution, the Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha can temporarily take over as Chairman, carrying out all duties of the Vice President.