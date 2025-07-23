Jagdeep Dhankhar Resignation: EC begins process to hold Vice-Presidential election

How is vice president elected? How long will the new vice president remain in office?

After the sudden resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar from the post of Vice-President on Monday, the Election Commission on Wednesday said it has started the preparations for the election to the Vice-President of India. In a communique, the ECI said, the Ministry of Home Affairs vide its gazette notification dated July 22, has notified the resignation of Dhankhar. The ECI said under Article 324, it is mandated to conduct the election to the office of the Vice-President of India.

"Accordingly, preparations relating to the Vice-Presidential Elections, 2025 have already started. On completion of the preparatory activities, the announcement of the Election Schedule to the office of the Vice-President of India will follow as soon as possible," it said.

The ECI said that major pre-announcement activities which it has already started include the Preparation of Electoral College, which consists of elected as well as nominated members of Rajya Sabha as well as Lok Sabha and finalisation of Returning Officer and Assistant Returning Officer. In addition, the poll panel said it has started preparation and dissemination of background material on all the previous Vice-Presidential elections.

Dhankhar's term was to end on August 10, 2027. His resignation sent ripples through the political corridors, with Congress claiming the reasons for the abrupt decision were "far deeper" than those cited by him.

How is vice president elected?

Under Article 324 of the Constitution of India, the authority to conduct elections to the Office of Vice-President is vested in the Election Commission of India. The vice president of India is elected by an Electoral College, which consists of the members of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, both elected and nominated members. Members of the Electoral College can vote according to their

choice, they are not bound by any party whip.

How long will the new vice president remain in office?

According to Article 66(1) of the Constitution of India, the election of the Vice President shall be held by the system of proportional representation by means of single transferable vote, and the voting at such election shall be by a secret vote. The voting is by secret ballot. The vice president is elected for a period of five years. In the present case, the new vice president will hold the office for five years notwithstanding the fact that the office has fallen vacant by mid-term resignation.