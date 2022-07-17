Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Jagdeep Dhankar vs Margaret Alva: Know what's common between the vice-presidential election rivals

Jagdeep Dhankhar, who was in the Janata Dal and the Congress before joining the BJP, distinguished himself as a lawyer in the Rajasthan High Court.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Jul 17, 2022, 06:58 PM IST

Jagdeep Dhankar vs Margaret Alva: Know what's common between the vice-presidential election rivals
File Photo

The two rivals, Jagdeep Dhankhar and Margaret Alva, for the chair of vice president also have several things in common: both have been governor, union minister and have a Congress background to list a few.

Both also have a law degree, have been one-time Lok Sabha member and share a Rajasthan connection. While the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance candidate Dhankhar (71) is a native of the state, the Opposition's pick Alva (80) has been its governor.

READ | Japan’s Space Express to take you to Moon, Mars: Know how interplanetary travel will take place

Dhankhar, who was in the Janata Dal and the Congress before joining the BJP, distinguished himself as a lawyer in the Rajasthan High Court and then in the Supreme Court, while Alva has had a more vast legislative experience.

She has been a four-term Rajya Sabha MP and was governor of Uttarakhand and Rajasthan when the Congress-led UPA was in power at the Centre. She was also a minister in the governments headed by Rajiv Gandhi and P V Narasimha Rao.

Dhankhar, also a former MLA, was a minister in the short-lived Chandra Shekhar government and was appointed West Bengal governor in July 2019 after Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power again.

A day after the BJP named him as the ruling alliance's candidate, opposition parties on Sunday decided to field Alva as their joint candidate for the election scheduled for August 6.
With the BJP enjoying a majority on its own in the electoral college for the vice presidential poll, Dhankhar is all but certain to beat his more experienced rival to the important constitutional post.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sanju Samson to Rahul Tripathi: Cricketers netizens believe Team India will miss against South Africa
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Rare photo of Gyanvapi complex clicked in 1868, see here
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Former Rajasthan Governor Margaret Alva to be opposition's vice-presidential candidate
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.